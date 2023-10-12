Indigenous authorities arrive in Guatemala City on Tuesday to support the days of protests demanding the resignation of the attorney general, Consuelo Porras. CHRISTIAN GUTIÉRREZ (EFE)

The outgoing president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, fulfilled his warning to use public force to clear the blockades that have been multiplying on several routes in the country for ten days to demand the resignation of the attorney general, Consuelo Porras, to whom the protesters They are accused of trying to prevent the access to office of Bernardo Arévalo, winner of the elections. The anti-riot groups encountered resistance on Tuesday from thousands of citizens who do not give up their demand and demand respect for the results of the polls. The day also passed with exchanges of accusations between Giammattei and the president-elect – who speaks of an attempted “coup d’état” against him – about who is responsible for ending the crisis. At the end of the night, Giammattei released a message in which he invited Arévalo to propose “a truce”, to call on the protesters to vacate the roads because “people are dying” due to shortages in hospitals or obstacles. for the passage of ambulances. The media, however, have documented that several blockades allow the passage of doctors, food and other priority products.

In his message, Giammattei criticized Arévalo’s alleged unwillingness to participate in a dialogue mediated by the Organization of American States (OAS) to seek solutions to the political crisis that the country is experiencing and pointed him out for evading “his responsibility in the blockades.” ”. In his speech before the Permanent Council of the OAS, the winner of the last elections (the second round was held in August) expressed that the authorities of the indigenous peoples, who started the protests, are the legitimate interlocutors in any dialogue. They accepted the responsibility of participating in the discussions, but warned that they fear being criminalized for “defending democracy,” said the president of the 48 indigenous cantons of Totonicapán, Luis Pacheco.

Since October 10, Giammattei has held Arévalo responsible for calling the demonstrations, and this Tuesday, in a public letter, he questions him for “encouraging” mobilizations “that are not peaceful” on the basis of “false and non-existent theories of alleged hit of State”. At the beginning of September, the president-elect denounced the advance of a coup d’état to prevent the presidential duo and the deputies elected by his party, the Semilla Movement, from taking office on January 14. Arévalo pointed out Porras as the main executor of the coup plan.

The president-elect considers that the end of the conflict is in Giammattei’s hands, if he asks the official he appointed as attorney general to resign. In several interviews with the press, Arévalo pointed out President Giammattei as the main person responsible for the political crisis in Guatemala. “He is making a very clear attempt to evade the responsibility that corresponds to him in this situation, as a result of the assault by a State institution, the Public Ministry, against the Electoral Court,” the elected president told the radio outlet ConCriterio. If he is against the blockades, “he can ask for the resignation of the person he appointed to that position, which is Consuelo Porras,” he concluded.

The strike and blockades began on October 2 at the initiative of the indigenous authorities with the seizure of several roads and a permanent protest in front of the headquarters of the public ministry after it seized the minutes with the results of the votes, despite to the opposition of the electoral magistrates, who denounced the loss of custody of the citizen vote. The crisis escalated when citizens realized “the intention to subvert the will of the sovereign,” says political scientist and dialogue expert, Miguel Ángel Balcárcel. “The population got fed up with their life circumstances and said: ‘No more! How do we make them listen to us?'” he explains, and recalls that before the blockades the indigenous authorities raised their demands in Congress, before the Prosecutor’s Office and the president.

During their harangues, the indigenous authorities have indicated that blockades are the only recourse for their requests to be taken seriously, because they represent economic pressure. Furthermore, people who participate in the blockade “risk their well-being and their economy, they do it to try to recover full access to rights to health and education,” said indigenous mayor David Saloj.

“Our society, throughout its development, but particularly as a product of internal armed confrontation, has had the culture of resolving problems and differences through confrontation, which often reaches the level of violence,” explains Balcárcel. . “We are facing a phenomenon of resistance, expressed in peaceful demonstrations, which definitively intersects with the other right, that of free movement,” points out the political scientist.

Protesters push back police

The attempt to clear the tracks began Tuesday afternoon. A riot squad met hundreds of residents of the La Bethania neighborhood (in Guatemala City), the vast majority of whom were motorcyclists, determined to defend their vote, their right to demonstrate, and firm in their request for Consuelo Porras to resign. “Out, out!” the protesters shouted and after the dialogue they refused to open the way on one of the main routes of the capital. “If she [Porras] “He says he is resigning, in ten minutes we will clear the passage,” said a protester interviewed by the media. Quorum on one of the main routes of the city.

A crowd of residents, overwhelmed by motorcyclists whose engines roared, surrounded the riot police and made them retreat. Finally, they reached an agreement to release the passage in 30-minute intervals.

The state operation occurred one day after efforts to “install a narrative to delegitimize the protest, minimize citizen expressions and minimize the events that motivate citizen discontent,” analyzes political scientist Renzo Rosal. He bases his approach on the “series of quite articulate messages” released by the Attorney General and President Giammattei on October 9.

On Monday morning, Porras broadcast a message to the population in which he expressed his “disagreement and displeasure” at the road blockades and pointed out a series of events that had not been reported, such as “looting and mandatory closures with threats to merchants.” ”. Hours later, videos circulated on social networks of alleged pressure to close supermarkets and denouncing the shortage of basic consumer products.

The president also warned that they have “evidence that proves that funds from abroad have been transferred to national organizations to pay for food, portable toilets and the logistics of the blockades” and announced the arrests of foreign people who “advise” the citizen mobilizations.

What Giammattei did not talk about was the widespread request for the resignation of the attorney general that draws the crowds and motivates the blockades, says Rosal. Giammattei did not answer whether he will attend the memorial from the indigenous authorities in which they ask for the dismissal of the person in charge of the public ministry, adds Rosal. The political scientist’s reading is that Giammattei “intends to convey a message of protection, that he continues to support Porras.”

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current events in the region