Colombian President Iván Duque has faced three massive protests since he came to power in 2018. Young-faced crowds They demand a change from the north to their government in a country with more than half a century of armed conflict.

At least one large mobilization per year since 2019 has put the conservative president in check. After the end of the armed confrontation with the FARC, a guerrilla that has now become a political party, the protesters not only reject violence but also who demand better policies that improve their living conditions.

“Multipurpose”

The last time Colombia had heard the streets roar in rejection of something other than violence was in 1977. Then the unions were protagonists. But in November 2019Hundreds of thousands took to the streets to show their dissatisfaction with the youngest ruler in the recent history of the country, now 44 years old.

Congregated by the call National Unemployment Committee -which continues to lead the protests- unions, students, indigenous people, environmentalists and opponents staged almost three weeks of complaints.

The protest in the center of Bogotá. Reuters photo

It was a multipurpose demonstration: in favor of free public education; in rejection of corruption; against the murder of social activists and former guerrillas who signed peace in 2016 and in support of the historic pact of which Duque is critical.

The protests left four dead and some 500 injured.

Police brutality

In 2020, discontent returned to rejection of police brutality. The murder of Javier Ordoñez (43 years) in Bogotá, at the hands of uniformed men who subjected him to violent punishment, unleashed the rage of the protesters.

The police, who were very popular during the prolonged internal armed conflict, were this time the focus of the protests.

People jumped on more than fifty police posts neighborhoods that were destroyed.

“They are killing us”. AP Photo

During the days of demonstration 13 people died in the capital and its surroundings, mostly young people between 17 and 27 years old who were shot. Hundreds were injured by projectiles. The Bogotá mayor’s office denounced that the uniformed officers fired indiscriminately at civilians.

The government apologized for the excesses of the public force. In April 2021, one of the policemen He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of Ordóñez.

And now



A proposal from tax reform, which according to experts punished the middle class, was the starting point for a new mobilization against President Duque.

In the midst of the economic crisis generated by the pandemic and with poverty and unemployment on the rise, the president presented an initiative to Congress that aimed to increase VAT on certain products and expand the tax base.

Tens of thousands protested on the streets of major cities on April 28.

A week later the demonstrations continue, amid riots that they leave 24 dead and more than 800 injured.

The international community denounced abuses of the public force during the days of protest.

According to NGOs and human rights defenders, the police opened fire on civilians.

Although the president withdrew the tax reform initiative and the finance minister resigned, the post-conflict unrest seemed to settle in one of the most unequal countries on the continent, with unemployment of 16.8% and poverty reaching 42.5% of the population.

By David Salazar. AFP Agency

