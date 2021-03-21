Israel experienced the largest protest in recent months. Local media estimate that at least 20,000 Israelis crowded outside the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call for the end of his government, ahead of Tuesday’s parliamentary election. This political blockade, the future post-pandemic economy and social erosion dominate these fourth elections in two years.

The proximity of the elections seems to have strengthened the protests against the Israeli president. Although the demonstrations have been held continuously every week for the past nine months, the most recent ones had fewer participants, partly because of the winter. A constant that broke this Saturday night.

“It is in our hands,” read a sign written on an Israeli flag. “We are saving the country. We fight corruption, we are hope,” read another banner.

Protesters participate in a weekly rally against the alleged corruption of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his handling of the Covid-19 crisis, ahead of the March 23 general elections. Picture taken in Jerusalem on March 20, 2021. REUTERS – AMMAR AWAD

And it is that the protesters consider that Netanyahu cannot aspire to a fifth consecutive government while he is under trial. Since 2020, the Israeli president faces three separate cases for bribery, breach of trust and fraud. In February 2021, the trial against him was resumed, making Netanyahu the first acting Israeli head of government to be tried for corruption.

Although many criticize the conservative’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the speed of the vaccination plan – to the detriment, on the other hand, of a Palestinian vaccination, which suffered the blockade of his Government – could be a lifesaver for him. in the elections next Tuesday, March 23.

Vaccination against Covid-19 and the economy, the two main issues of the elections in Israel

While Netanyahu has been Israel’s prime minister for the past 12 years, his victory in the next parliamentarians is not assured. The most recent electoral polls predict a close race in which his Likud party and its nationalist allies will face the collectivities that oppose the president remaining in power.

Both sides are trying to secure a majority of the 120 seats in the ‘Knesset’, which is the Hebrew word for parliament. This is key because the party that wins the most parliamentary seats will have to form a coalition with the rest of the movements. If it does not succeed, in the worst case the same parliament could vote to dissolve and call new elections. If it happens, it would be the fifth call to the polls in just two years, something that is unprecedented in Israel.

The number of votes is due to the fact that since 2019 no party has managed to form a coalition in parliament to consolidate a stable government. That is why Netanyahu has remained in power on an interim basis. Now, the conservative wants to formalize his leadership with a broad victory for his allies at the polls that guarantees him a consensus in the Legislature.

To achieve this, Netanyahu is counting on its successful vaccination campaign against Covid-19. Israel is by far the place in the world where the most doses have been delivered per 100 inhabitants, according to Our World in Data calculations. Three-quarters of adults are already inoculated in just three months and the economy has resumed, while other countries return to partial confinement. This, as we said, while blocking the vaccines of its Palestinian neighbors.







But the rapid advance of inoculation might not be enough. Gayil Talshir, professor of political science at the Hebrew University, acknowledges that “vaccination was the jewel in the crown of Netanyahu’s campaign,” but explains in the AP agency that this was more than two weeks ago. “Now, a minute before the elections, vaccines or policies around Covid-19 are not the center of these elections. What is becoming the center is the economic crisis after the coronavirus, so this is a new scenario that we see developing during the last week or so, “says the analyst.

As Talshir says, Israelis feel the hit of the pandemic in the economy. Currently, unemployment remains in double digits and many of the citizens come out to protest precisely because they lost their jobs during the three blockades imposed by the Government before vaccination.

But although the economy has yet to pick up and the protests against Netanyahu are strengthening a few days before the elections, the ruling Likud party continues to have a slight advantage in the polls that could mean the margin of maneuver that the prime minister needs to continue in the power.

With AP and Reuters