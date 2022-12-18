The slogan ‘Woman, life, freedom’, chanted in the demonstrations against the Persian regime, has provided the title to the conference given this week by the Iranian Mahnaz Shirali at the University of Deusto. The doctoral thesis of this sociologist revolved around the crisis in the youth of her country and, since her exile in Paris, she has shown herself as a tireless activist in favor of human rights in the Islamic Republic.

– What is in the germ of the revolts? Is it a fight against the veil or is it underlying the protest over the economic situation?

– The veil has exploded this society. It is not a female revolution, but the liberation of the country goes through women. When Khomeini took power, the first measure of restriction that she implemented was that women cover themselves, a rule intended to hold down the entire society. First to them and then to men. The normal thing is to go the other way, for the liberation to begin with women and, later, to reach everyone.

– Most young people have lost hope. More than 1.5 million have applied for a visa to immigrate to Canada or Australia. Is there any possibility of reform?

– No, since 2019 everything has been radicalized. So, the regime murdered 3,000 people who did not want his downfall, but only complained about the high cost of living. At that moment we realized that the Islamic Republic was not capable of negotiating with society. Today, the protesters want the ayatollahs to leave and democracy to be established.

– Is that claim feasible?

– It is especially difficult in a regime with two armies, several order forces and all the mercenaries in the region at its disposal. They invest national wealth in these militias and send drones to Russia in exchange for weapons. I appeal to the international community because it is their responsibility to help the peoples. In 2005 the United Nations voted for a declaration in which international intervention is defended when a ruling class kills its compatriots. There are 18,000 detainees in jail who are at risk of the death penalty. The world cannot accept it.

Intervention



– Don’t you think that a direct intervention in Iran would mean a global catastrophe in this new policy of blocs?

– Westerners have become very firm with Russia. I don’t know why they can’t also do it with Iran, where crimes against humanity are committed.

– We are talking about the Islamic Republic, but a study carried out by Dutch researchers last summer revealed that only a third of Iranians consider themselves Muslim and that 50% have lost their faith. Has the country secularized?

– That is a good question. There are no precise studies. It is a question that escapes the statistics of sociologists, but we do have the revealing percentage of those who frequent places of worship. In France, 5 or 6% of the population attends. And to the mosques in Iran? Not more than 3%. The Islamic Republic has destroyed the faith of the Iranians by identifying its leaders with the saints of the Golden Age.

– Could the situation become untenable?

– We are already in that situation. The diaspora, made up of several million emigrants, keeps in touch with the interior population through social networks and young people see their cousins ​​living happily in democratic countries. That comparison is deadly.

– Is it possible for the country to plunge into a civil war?

– Anything is possible because the population wants to get rid of this elite and they are willing to pay a price. The Ukrainians have faced the second army in the world. Maybe courage is contagious.

– YouTube shows boys stripping clerics of their turbans. This form of humiliation seems unthinkable in the West. Has it come to the concurrence of two completely opposite worlds in the same territory?

– There are two worlds, yes, but they are not even. On the one hand, there is a small minority that does not want to give up looting resources and, on the other, the 95% who suffer a terrible situation.

– Tyrannical governments use all kinds of instruments to perpetuate themselves in power, but applying the death sentence to several detainees for the crime of enmity with God seems surreal.

–It’s just that everything is surreal in Iran. Can you imagine the torture of 12-year-old children or that those who declare themselves representatives of God rape adolescents?