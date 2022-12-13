The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, has ordered the Police not to use “not even a lethal weapon” in the citizen protests that are shaking the country and to identify those who have used them after the number of weapons rose to seven this Tuesday. number of deceased. Of the total deaths, six have taken place in the Apurímac region, while another occurred in Arequipa. Among the victims are two minors, ages 15 and 16.

«I have given instructions to the Police not to use any lethal weapon, not even rubber pellets. I have given the necessary instructions to the Ministry of the Interior to identify the people who have used these weapons that have harmed our sisters and brothers. As soon as it is individualized, the weight of the corresponding law will be falling, “said the president.

Boluarte also announced that he will meet with the Constitution Commission of Congress to seek to “shorten the deadlines” for holding general elections, which a few days ago proposed that they be brought forward to April 2024. He also considered that his predecessor in office, Pedro Castillo, dismissed and arrested after the failed self-coup, has been manipulated to brand her as “usupardora”. «I know him, we have talked several times, many times we have hugged and cried, I do not think that these words that are coming out on Twitter are from him. They are using it, they continue to manipulate it,” she said in a statement to the press.

Boluarte’s statements occurred the same day that the Peruvian Supreme Court will evaluate the appeal filed by Castillo’s defense against his provisional detention for a period of seven days in the framework of the investigation against him for the alleged crime of rebellion after unsuccessfully trying to dissolve Congress.

For his part, Castillo has shared his statements during the hearing on his Twitter profile, where he has reaffirmed his “unfair and arbitrary” detention and has shown his gratitude to those sectors of the population who have shown him their support in recent days. support for.