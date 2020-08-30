The protesters came close to the Palace of Independence, which houses the residence of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. This was announced on Sunday, August 30, by the radio station “Moscow speaking”.

At the moment, several thousand people have gathered on Pobediteley Avenue, along which the protesters are moving. Lukashenka’s residence is surrounded by reinforced OMON units and internal troops.

Earlier it was reported that armored personnel carriers (APCs) and military trucks moved to Lukashenka’s residence. Pobediteley Avenue is blocked by special equipment.

Protests in Belarus have been going on for three weeks already, the opposition is demanding to dismiss the current government, hold new presidential elections and investigate the abuse of protesters in the first days of the protest. On August 27, mass arrests of disgruntled and protesters, as well as journalists, began again in the country. A correspondent of “Lenta.ru” and dozens of her Belarusian and foreign colleagues got to the police.