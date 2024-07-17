the case

Alessandro Palmesino, Pambianchi video

Genoa – About 150 people in Piazza De Ferrari, immediately below the headquarters of the Liguria Region, are taking part in the demonstration called by Genova che Osa, together with Arci and other associations including Libera. “An event that we shared with some young musicians and artists in which the music of the great Fabrizio De Andrè, a scourge of the powerful, resonates – explained Lorenzo Azzolini, coordinator of Genova che Osa – We are asking for Toti’s resignation and the end of the “Liguria system” that has seen the top levels of public institutions bend to the interests of a few. Tomorrow, at the political demonstration, we will be there but at the same time we hope that the leaders and representatives of the opposition parties will not limit themselves to taking a catwalk to collect applause. We are asking for a change of pace in politics, starting from a clear division, defined by law, between politicians and lobbyists”.



