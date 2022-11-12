There are hundreds of people, but they feel that they represent with their banners and their shouts to demand climate justice from millions in the world. Groups of activists from all continents who have attended the climate summit, COP27, which is being held in the Egyptian city of Sharm el Sheikh, have come together to protest inside the venue to demand human rights, financing for losses and damages, the eradication of fossil fuels and not exceeding 1.5 degrees of global warming, among other demands. “We live in a deeply unfair development system that enriches large corporations and leaves children without a future. We need an energy transition to change a model that has not worked for 100 years,” says Israeli professor Liel Biran with total conviction, holding a sign that reads the exclamation: “Make polluters pay!” (Make the polluters pay). His banner closes a parade of twenty banners that have ranged from the defense of the Amazon to the movement of Asian peoples on debt and development.

The demonstrators have occupied for an hour and a half one of the main arteries of the armored space where the climate policies of the future are negotiated. They have thus refused to protest in a space that the organization had planned for demonstrations, called the green zone, away from the main pavilions and with limited access. They have preferred to request authorization to hold the protest in a country with a dismal repressive record. Despite the concern in this regard, dozens of them have finally been convened, for which authorization has been requested, and they have been organized in a hive of messages in the Signal and Telegram applications, which, according to what they say, give them more security than WhatsApp. . This Saturday’s has been the busiest, and according to the organizers it has had the participation, between the main protest and others held in other spaces of the enclosure, of about 1,000 people. At the head of the main one was the sister of the Egyptian-British political prisoner Alaa Abdelfatá, for whom they have requested her release in a veiled manner during the march, as in other actions held during the summit.

“The people united will never be defeated”, proclaimed in both Spanish and English, has been one of the most repeated slogans during the march, where some of the environmental rights defenders who died in Latin America have also been remembered. “We ask that our land be recognized, there are too many open struggles. We want to protect our forests and we can be the solution”, she exposes during the march Immaculata Casimero, of Guyana, without opening his clenched fist for a moment. The South African Lindi Ngwana, on the other hand, exposes all her causes without lowering her index finger for a moment in her speech, as if pointing out everything that should be done to achieve her goal of eradicating all traces of fuel from Africa. fossil. “We absolutely want none. What needs to be achieved is a complete transition to renewable energies. The wind and the sun are free and we have to invest more in them. Lives are more important than profits”, she exposes.

Representatives of the Fridays for Future youth platform, various indigenous peoples, the African population, human rights activists and people with disabilities also participated in the speaking time, preceded by indigenous songs, who recalled that the climatic emergency impacts more severely on them. “We are losing our culture, our identity, our lives. Our people are dying in droughts, floods… we want justice for them”, declared the well-known Chadian activist Indou Oumarou Ibrahim, who has called for the 1.5 degrees not to be negotiable. All the issues they have raised are being negotiated these days in the hundreds of rooms set up at this COP27 and will conclude at the end of next week. Activists insist they want changes “Right now!” (Right now!, in Spanish).

Demonstration in Madrid

The fight against the climate emergency has also been heard in the streets of Madrid. The Climate Alliance, an organization made up of more than a hundred social movements, has raised its voice to demand solutions to combat global warming from the governments participating in the COP27 in Egypt. Despite the rain, more than 4,000 people have walked from Atocha to Colón with drums, flags and banners with clear messages: “Fossil fuels destroy life.”

Two people dressed as polar bears and other activists dressed in suits with black oil stains have led the protest. “Not one degree more, not one species less,” they have cried. Genoveva Pupi, 32, says that the changes are evident, but politicians continue to want to “play blind.” As the protest progresses, she laments the current situation: “The future looks pretty dark. In the end, the interests of large companies come first.” But she, she adds, that “any grain of sand” counts to “avoid a catastrophe”

Under the slogan “Climate and energy justice now” social organizations have marched to the voice of “What do we want? Climate justice. When do we want it? Now”.

For Irene Rubiera, from Ecologists in Action, the protest is transcendental not only because it is in the hands of civil society to demand mitigation of greenhouse gases, but also because of the place where the summit is held. “In Egypt there is a great repression of activism, lack of transparency and accessibility for civil society and it is our job to speak out.”

A burning globe accompanies the protesters. Marta González, 42, says that it is time for citizens to take to the streets to ask for justice. She carries a banner that reads: “Our Planet is not for sale”. Gónzalez is optimistic and expects a result from the COP: “Climate leaders are in time to take urgent action to save the environment. It’s not too late yet.”

Mar Asunción, head of climate and energy at the World Wide Fund for Nature in Spain (WWF), adds that one of the main challenges of the summit is financing to compensate the countries most vulnerable to the climate crisis . “They are the least responsible for the contamination but the ones that are suffering the most impact and losses,” she explains.

Another key is to move forward with old promises, like the one made by the countries in 2009 in Copenhagen. Asunción emphasizes that it was established that from 2020 at least one hundred billion dollars per year would be allocated to developing countries so that they could develop without increasing CO2 emissions and, at the same time, adapt to climate change.

Juande Fernández from Greenpeace considers that there are already many international meetings and that the situation continues to worsen and without the expected results. “Climate change increasingly affects ecosystems, populations and is putting humanity at risk,” he lamented. For Fernández, the panorama is clear: “The effects of global warming are not the same within society and they are not the same in different countries.”

The protesters chant: “I want climate justice and I don’t like to shout”. But the clamor of the thousands of demonstrators does not end up curdling in government actions.

