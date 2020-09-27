Lewis Hamilton took the podium at Mugello with an anti-racist protest shirt (related to the murder of Breonna Taylor) and criticism arose, because it hid a good part of the sponsors that occupy the jumpsuit. The Mercedes team was expressly in favor of the pilot’s action. At one point it was rumored that the FIA ​​investigated the fact and was able to fine Hamilton, something that is not true. However, before this race in Sochi they wanted to highlight the regulations: the pilots on the podium must attend the ceremony and the subsequent press conference dressed “Only with the overalls, closed up to the neck.” This also corrects one of Lewis’s post-race habits: he changes clothes before the media conference and appears in shorts, but significantly delays the start of the conference.

It will be a special podium in Sochi, in the old fashioned way, with four local leaders and one of them handing out the trophies. Pilots are advised to greet them if required. Vladimir Putin will not be there, or at least that has transpired in the previous hours. But high personalities from the Russian government will arrive, in fact this Sunday there are already more controls to access the circuit facilities.