Mestalla converted into a large gasoline can about to go into combustion. The indignation of a large part of the social mass of Valencia will turn Avenida de Suecia and the surroundings of the stadium into a popular plebiscite where the rejection of Peter Lim’s management of the centenary bat club will win, by a predictable majority. The appointment is on Saturday at eight o’clock at night, an hour before Voro’s team measures their ‘clean’ week of work in Paterna against Athletic Club, their executioner in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. That elimination sparked the rebound of the fans, took Gennaro Gattuso ahead and pushed the Libertad VCF platform to call the protest, after the speech by president Layhoon Chan in the triple press appearance last week , the soccer director Miguel Ángel Corona and the spokesman Javier Solís will generate despair.

19 minutes to evict Peter Lim. The concentration, which is expected to be massive, has provided that all those followers who second it do not access his location in the stadium until after the clock exceeds the 19th minute of the game. This minute is iconic in Mestalla since Libertad VCF, the most imaginative and unruly opposition group to Lim, decided to set it so that the stands would sing “Peter, go now” for exactly 60 seconds, on November 7, 2021 at the match against Atlético de Madrid. The 19th minute is reminiscent of the year the club was founded, 1919. The initiative had such a follow-up that the platform decided to repeat it in each of the games the team played at Mestalla. Since then, in the 19th minute, the stands have raised some yellow cards with the slogan: ‘Lim Go Home’ and thunders vociferating against the owner of the club. The complaint has also been transferred by the fans away from Mestalla when they move to other stands.

The initiative seeks to generate a powerful image that has international repercussions and crosses borders. If it is successful, the picture of the empty Mestalla with the players facing Athletic while their people are in the street, raising their voices against Peter Lim, would have an impact in the media. José Pérez, president of Libertad VCF, insists that “this is not a sporting issue, it is not against the players, it is for Peter Lim to sit down to negotiate and leave. If the demonstration is confined to the outskirts of Mestalla before the game, no television will broadcast it far from Valencia, as has already happened. On the other hand, the TV will not be able to hide the fact that the stands are empty until the 19th minute.

With the team at a point of relegation and shivering with fear, the debate has arisen: Is leaving the team alone, without the encouragement of its people, much of the first half convenient at this time? “I don’t think we are going to lose the three points because we enter the 19th. Let’s put those 19 minutes on a scale, do they give you three points or an image of impact at the international level? For me, the answer is obvious. The 19 minutes in the stands are not going to give us anything; Lim, on the other hand, is going to take us to the second division. We are getting closer to the edge of the abyss. There is no time. If I had 19 minutes to devote to something, I’d rather force Peter Lim to leave than support the team from the stands. An image of an empty Mestalla puts Lim on the ropes; we have to take it to a limit situation. We risk the subsistence of our club ”, reasons Pérez.

The script for the social revolt indicates that from minute 20 the fans will enter the Mestalla stadium “in an orderly fashion” to cheer on the team “with the #LimGomeHome sign held high.” The movement will have its culmination when I reach the end of the game, where the organizers want to sound “thunderous in the stands for five minutes with the banners held high.”

According to Libertad VCF, this action also intends for the political authorities of the city to rule on the measures to be taken to “liberate” the club and pursues the objective that “no Valencian enter their ballot in the polls in the next elections without know what are the measures that each political party will be willing to take to democratize our Valencia CF”.

The platform has already organized three demonstrations against Peter Lim. The last one, on May 21, 2021, coinciding with Valencia’s last game in Mestalla against Celta, where some 6,000 people accessed the belly of the field, while a number close to 8,000 did not move from the street to show their discontent against the largest shareholder.

