The VIP vaccination scandal that cost the Minister of Health his job sparked harsh reactions on social media. And that same weekend the autoconvocados who last year organized nine "banners" in this way against the management of Alberto Fernández they rushed to date the tenth protest: the 27F.

Among the novelties of this first mobilization of the year is not only the axis of the claims, the “resignation” of all those vaccinated with privilege who hold public office. In addition, the epicenter of the mobilization will cease to be the Obelisk or the Congress and will move to the Plaza de Mayo.

On the other hand, the gap that this street expression causes in the main opposition force, Together for Change, was not surprising. Again it will be the hard sector of macrismo, embodied Patricia Bullrich, national head of the PRO, the one who heads the political representation in the aforementioned demonstration for this Saturday, at 5 pm, in front of the Casa Rosada and in dozens of squares in the interior.

On the other hand, the leaders of the UCR and the Civic Coalition, plus the moderate wing of the PRO, understand that still not opportuneor stir up fury against the government in the streets.

“We will march in peace, for the anguish of the elderly, for the feeling of injustice of those who are on the front line against Covid and for the outrage caused by the K oligarchy to appropriate the vaccine, “said the former Minister of Security on Twitter. when Patricia speaks, its partners translate Mauricio Macri, who promoted her to party leadership. A tweet of support from the former president is not ruled out, as in previous marches.

Behind the deputies came to fold Fernando Iglesias and Waldo Wolff, of the most radicalized macrismo, in addition to his colleague from the UCR, Alvaro de Lamadrid (considered a freethinker), who stated on Twitter that “the democratic state cannot be a delinquent state and we must avoid the country being governed by a few, powerful and unpunished.”

Others who promised to march are the former candidate for vice president of Nos and a militant evangelist Cynthia hotton and his dolphin in Values ​​for my Country, the former counselor of the Magistracy Alejandro Fargosi.

“We mobilize to demand the resignation of all VIP vaccinated,” says one of the slogans of the self-convened. They put the axis on the list of 70 leaders and relatives published by the Ministry of Health as soon as he assumed Carla vizzotti instead of Ginés González García.

There they appear from the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, and a good part of his staff, to Ambassador Daniel Scioli, Treasury Attorney Carlos Zannini, and former President Eduardo Duhalde, including militant journalist Horacio Verbitsky, Senator Jorge Taiana, and Deputy Eduardo Valdés.

However, there are flyers on the networks with multiple attached motivations, such as “The people’s tolerance is over”, “Argentina wakes up” “In defense of what belongs to everyone” and “Let everyone go.”

As can be seen, in this case the claims against judicial reform and quarantine extensionthat predominated in the mobilizations of August, September, October and November of last year that followed the one of June 20, the first, motivated by the project -trunco- of expropriation of Vicentin.

This Thursday, when presenting her book Guerra sin Cuartel en Malvinas Argentinas, Patricia Bullrich said that “every official who skipped the queue, as the President says, or actually exercised his power to get vaccinated, must resign.” He also recalled his complaints of VIP vaccination programs outside of the one that worked in the Health portfolio, such as those of the Posadas and Abete hospitals, in the Conurbano.

In recent days, multiple names of VIP vaccinated have jumped in various places. Among them, as he admitted this Thursday, nothing less than a godson of Ginés.

