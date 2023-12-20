The protest march called this Wednesday by social organizations against economic plan new president of ArgentinaJavier Milei, began with isolated clashes between protesters and riot control agents of the Federal Police who tried to force them to parade along the sidewalk to avoid, unsuccessfully, traffic blocks.

The first incidents between the Gendarmerie troops and the protesters called by the Polo Obrero (PO) and other social and left-wing organizations occurred after 4:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT) in the heart of the Argentine capital, where Tomorrow there was an atmosphere of calm and normality.

Several thousand people began to march from the corner of Diagonal Norte and Avenida Belgrano towards the emblematic Plaza de Mayo, where the Casa Rosada is located. The protesters marched peacefullybut failing to comply with the new security protocol established by the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, which prohibits street closures during demonstrations and provides for harsh sanctions against those who violate it.

Meanwhile, the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, traveled to the headquarters of the Argentine Federal Police, in Buenos Airesalong with several of his ministers to follow the development of the march, which has become the first test of strength between the new Government, which took office ten days ago, and the social and left-wing organizations.

The Peronist organizations – the political force that has been in power sixteen of the last twenty years – and its union – the powerful General Central of Workers (CGT) – have remained outside the call.

“We are marching peacefully. This is a military dictatorship,” declared the leader of the Polo Obrero, Eduardo Belliboni, to the press, who hours before was involved in a verbal confrontation with a journalist from a television channel who asked him about the reasons for the protest.

The organizers of the march complained about police treatment, after the riot police pushed them with their shields to force them to march along the sidewalk. They also denounced that the federal police and Gendarmerie troops intervened in the city of Buenos Aires, without – according to them – the local authorities having requested it.

The situation led to races and isolated crashes, but ended up normalizing minutes later. Local media reported the arrest of two protesters.

“Today marks 22 years since the popular rebellion that ended with the Government of (Fernando) de la Rúa (president of the Republic between 1999 and 2001) and (Domingo) Cavallo (minister of Economy in 2001), who had carried out a great devaluation, a disaster for working people,” former leftist deputy Néstor Pitrola told EFE.

“The Government of (Javier) Milei, a far-right libertarian faction, debuted days ago with a monetary devaluation of 120% of the dollar (…), an increase in rates is coming, and the income of the working population, the salary, retirement and social plans, practically frozen,” denounced the former leftist parliamentarian.

Pitrola stressed that “the most important thing” about this Wednesday's mobilization is to defeat the Bullrich protocol”, alluding to the measures announced by the Minister of Security to prevent the protests from leading to disruptions and traffic cuts.

At nine pm (00:00 GMT on Thursday) President Milei is scheduled to address the country on a national radio and television network to announce an extensive decree of necessity and urgency (DNU) to deregulate various sectors of the economy.

The protests This Wednesday are the first to take place in Argentina since Milei's inauguration as Argentine president, on December 10.

Days ago, the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, announced a battery of economic adjustment measures that were harshly criticized by the left and social organizations, who called on citizens to take to the streets to protest on the same day that is commemorated. a new anniversary of the violent protests that in 2001 resulted in 39 deaths and the resignation of the then president, the radical Fernando de la Rúa.

EFE

