The fifth protest on Princesa Street, in front of the headquarters of the Socialist Party of the Region of Murcia (PSRM), ended this Sunday with some altercations, in a week in which the indignation of many citizens has exploded over the pact reached between the PSOE and Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) to approve the Amnesty Law as compensation for support for the investiture of the acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. As two in the afternoon approached, the attendees began to leave Princesa Street, leaving a small group of very young protesters in front of the PSRM-PSOE headquarters.

At 2 p.m., and after hearing several firecrackers, the protesters went to Corbalán Street, where the headquarters of the Workers’ Commissions (CC OO) are located, to accuse them of launching the pyrotechnic material from the building and recriminate them for it. “It fell next to me,” said a young woman.

Tempers flared when protesters began to gather in front of the union headquarters and threw cans of beer, so the Police deployed a Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) with anti-riot equipment and material, which secured the entrance to the block and cut off the street. A large group of attendees held a sit-in at the beginning of the road, continuing with the proclamations against the union. After several minutes of protest, they left the road.

The call began at one in the afternoon, one hour after the protest scheduled by the Popular Party of the Region in Cardenal Belluga Square. The purpose of it was to extend the demonstration, avoid having the two events coincide at the same time and in different places, take advantage of the wave of protests and call on attendees to persist in expressing their indignation an hour later, in front of the headquarters of the regional socialists in Murcia, on Princesa street.

Related news



An hour before the appointment, three National Police agents – later there would be a dozen – were already guarding the door of the building. On the same sidewalk, the owner of an Asian business, standing at the door of his business with a bunch of Spanish flags, laughingly stated that it was being a good Sunday for him.

– Have you sold many?

– Yes, thank you very much, many people buy.

A group of protesters held a sit-in at the beginning of Corbalán Street, where the CC OO headquarters are located.



RH







At the Princesa bar, next to the headquarters, the Police told the owner that she could not take stools out onto the street “as a precaution.” At the door, a group of customers were making comments about the amnesty, which “was not included in the socialist program.” “They say it’s not a lie, they now call it a change of mind, screw you,” one of them criticized. At eight past one in the afternoon, amid shouts of ‘President, president!’, the leader of Vox in the Region and vice president of the Community, José Ángel Antelo, arrived, escorted by the mayor of the party in Murcia City Hall, Luis Gestuous

Several hundred people stood in front of the headquarters, launching proclamations against Pedro Sánchez, the PSOE, Puigdemont and the foreseeable future Amnesty Law. “Someday the Police will have to apologize for not arresting the real criminals,” said one of those gathered.

Among the slogans that were chanted were ‘if you have balls, call elections’, ‘Puigdemont to prison’ and ‘Pedro Sánchez, son of a bitch’. There was also no shortage of insults to the press and the media. ‘Journalists, terrorists’. Slogans that were also sung by some very young children who accompanied the protesters.