EP Sunday, February 13, 2022, 18:01



The animal protection association ‘Las Torres’, manager of the municipal center for animal protection, is looking for volunteers to help care for the residents of these municipal facilities.

“We need people who lend us a hand to take the dogs for a walk, play with them and facilitate their socialization, take photos and spread them on social networks, transport them to the vet,” they indicate from the association, where they point out that they also need godparents, houses temporary shelter and donations.

To do this, interested persons should contact the protector through the website https://protectoralastorres.jimdo.com, where anyone interested in adopting one of these pets should also go.

“It is wonderful to see how this association is dedicated to giving homeless animals a second chance,” highlights the mayor of Torreño, Francisco Jesús López Manzanera, who visited these facilities.

invitation to adoption



The association ‘Las Torres’, born in 2010, collaborates with the City Council of Torres de Cotillas to maintain the animals and their insertion. «I invite the residents of Las Torres de Cotillas to contact the protector and, if necessary, adopt one of these dogs. It will improve their lives”, indicates the Councilor for Sanitary and Animal Protection, Verónica Morcillo De La Torre, also present at the visit.

In addition, the municipal animal protection center manages the collection service for abandoned or lost animals on public roads. Once collected, if it has identification, an attempt will be made to locate the owner or possessor and, after justification and registration of the data, it will be returned after payment of the corresponding fees. If the animal has not been picked up within 3 days, it will be considered abandoned and may be assigned, temporarily fostered or adopted.

If you do not have identification, the period of retention of an abandoned animal will be at least ten calendar days. If it is not claimed within these periods, the animal may be subject to appropriation, transfer or adoption.