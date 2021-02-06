Delgado wonders

At the end of the nineties of the last century, when Mexico began to emerge from the Lost Decade, in Champotón, a small town in the State of Tabasco, behind the stage set up in the main square to dismiss the outgoing mayor, a banner hung solemnly announcing “100% of what could be done was done.” What then seemed like a naive product of political propaganda, today, after a pandemic that has infected more than 100 million people, killed more than two million citizens …