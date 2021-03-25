This is the story of a refined New York marriage in crisis. Port and Kit Moresby want to save that relationship that has lasted twelve years and for that they do not decide to go to a paradisiacal beach to try some kind of honeymoon, but rather they travel to North Africa. And a journey through the Sahara desert at the end of the 1940s, in a post-war context, is not the same as a journey through the Sahara today: the environment is hostile, the culture of others, comfort is not abundant, the language is arabic.

An American couple living with Muslim culture does nothing but exalt the problems. Will the desert unite them or will it definitely separate them? They travel with Turner, a friend they can’t stand much of, especially Kit, who is known to be the center of their lustful glances. What happens, train trips, the appearance of an eccentric French lady and her presumed son, an illness, an unexpected death, an escape, a kidnapping and a palace are all part of The protective sky, the first and acclaimed novel by the American writer Paul bowles, published in 1949, already converted into a classic of twentieth century North American literature.

Paul Bowles died in Tangier, Morocco, in 1998. Part of his work is reissued. AP Photo / Michel Lipchitz

This edition of Edhasa, which begins a series of reissues by this author, includes a foreword by his own Bowles, written in the city of Tangier, Morocco, in 1998, a year before he died at the age of 88. There he denied that the female character was inspired by his wife –Jane bowles, also a writer–, as suggested by literary critics at the time because the protagonists had many similarities with these authors, who chose to leave the United States in 1947 to live permanently in that northern Moroccan city.

In any case, the story does not take place in Morocco, but in the Algerian desert: the action takes place in two planes – the author has pointed out – the outer African desert and the inner desert of the protagonists.

Scene from the film “The protective sky”, based on the book by Paul Bowles and directed by Bernardo Bertolucci. Photo Sygma

The Tangier house of marriage Bowles for years it became a pilgrimage center for authors such as Tennessee Williams, Truman Capote, Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac and William Burroughs, among other exponents of the Beat and gay Generation. This city boasts a Paul Bowles Museum, with documents and photos of the writer, who was also a composer.

The protective sky was taken to the cinema long after its consecration in 1949: it was only in 1990, by the hand of the Italian filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci, with John Malkovich and Debra Winger in the lead roles.

