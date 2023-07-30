Home page politics

A delegate of the AfD European election assembly wears a bow tie in the German national colors of black, red and gold. © Sebastian Willnow/dpa

The AfD’s election program for the European elections has not yet been finalized, and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution is already expressing concerns. Representatives of the former more moderate camp played almost no role.

According to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, “right-wing extremist conspiracy theories” were sometimes spread at the AfD’s European election meeting in Magdeburg.

The President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, told the German Press Agency in the evening: “The complete list of candidates and the election program for the European elections have not yet been finalized. But it is already apparent that people who have attracted attention in the past with positions that are not compatible with our free democratic basic order will belong to the AfD delegation in the coming European Parliament.”

Representatives of the former more moderate camp would have played almost no role in the elections for the European elections in June 2024 this weekend. “Rather, various candidates for election expressed right-wing extremist conspiracy theories, such as the so-called “Great Exchange”,” said Haldenwang. He added: “The previous European election meeting of the AfD, which we are processing as a suspected case, once again confirms our assessment that there are strong anti-constitutional currents within the party whose influence is increasing.”

AfD classified as a “right-wing extremist suspected case”.

In March 2021, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified the AfD as a suspected right-wing extremist. This classification, which allows the use of intelligence services, was confirmed by the Cologne Administrative Court in March 2022. The AfD appealed. The proceedings before the Higher Administrative Court in Münster have not yet been completed.

The AfD elected its first 15 candidates for the European elections in Magdeburg at the weekend. The meeting was interrupted on Sunday evening, and around 15 more candidates are to be elected from Friday. dpa