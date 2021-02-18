The AfD has suffered another defeat in the legal dispute with the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) over classification as a “suspected case” for right-wing extremist activities. The Higher Administrative Court of Münster on Thursday rejected the party’s complaints against two decisions of the Cologne Administrative Court from January that were negative for the AfD. The judges in Münster confirmed the rejection of the party’s motions to block the BfV by issuing “interim regulations”.

The AfD wanted to ensure that the judges forbid the Federal Office to evaluate the entire AfD as a suspected case and to name the number of members of the party-internal association “Der Flügel”. The BfV has long spoken of 7,000 members. In March 2020, the Federal Office classified the wing, which is particularly radical, as “certain right-wing extremist efforts”. That is even harder than a “suspected case”, the wing thus became a classic object of observation like the NPD. However, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution can use intelligence means such as monitoring e-mail traffic even in the event of a suspected case.

The legal opportunities for the AfD are shrinking

The decision of the Higher Administrative Court in Münster will hurt the party, even if the urgent proceedings it initiated against the BfV in January continue after the rejected “interim regulations”. The chances of reaching a judge’s verdict against the Federal Office in the urgent proceedings have apparently further decreased. The Higher Administrative Court even indirectly signaled to the BfV that it could soon declare the party a suspected case.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Since the BfV had promised in the legal dispute that it would not make a suspected case public before the end of the urgent proceedings and that it would refrain from observing AfD MPs and candidates of the party in the upcoming elections, the judges no longer see any reason to contact the Federal Office to stop. In the opinion of the Higher Administrative Court, the party has to accept that the constitution protection could monitor simple AfD members if the entire party is classified as a suspected case, even before a decision is made in the emergency proceedings. Otherwise, from the judges’ point of view, there would be the risk that efforts against the free-democratic basic order would “persist and intensify”, as the communication from Münster says.

The Federal Ministry of the Interior is still examining the BfV’s opinion

The two decisions of the Higher Administrative Court are final. This paves the way for the Federal Office, at least legally, to fully declare the AfD as a suspected case. When this happens, obviously depends on how much time the Federal Ministry of the Interior still needs to review the BfV’s long report on right-wing extremist efforts. Without a green light from the ministry, the Federal Office will not trigger the classification as a suspected case. But it probably won’t be long.

In January 2019, the Federal Office had rated the entire party as a “test case” and the wing as a suspected case. After the wing was upgraded to a classic observation object, it became apparent that the party as a whole could also be rated a notch higher – especially since the wing people in the AfD are apparently gaining more influence.