The protection of the constitution classifies another AfD association as a right-wing extremist suspected case. The state party can thus be monitored by the intelligence service.

DRESDEN dpa / epd | According to a media report, the Saxon Office for the Protection of the Constitution has classified the AfD regional association of Saxony as a suspected right-wing extremist case. Among other things, local newspapers and the “Bild” reported about it. This would allow the party to be monitored by intelligence means, such as telephone monitoring or the use of undercover agents. There was no confirmation by the state office on Monday. The authority had previously indicated that her hands were tied on this point.

According to the Saxon Constitutional Protection Act, both the Ministry of the Interior and the LfV may only provide information about proven extremist efforts. In contrast to the federal government and some federal states, this means that public communication about classifications to test or suspected cases is not permitted by law in Saxony, the state office had declared last week. The “Bild” newspaper had given “the environment” of the LfV as the source.

There was initially no reaction from the AfD regional association. The AfD federal chairman and Saxon member of the Bundestag Tino Chrupalla spoke of a “tactical electoral maneuver”. He said: “The protection of the constitution and the state government are only concerned with discrediting the AfD as the largest opposition party in Saxony in political competition.”

The AfD in Saxony is the largest opposition party. It has around 2,600 members. In the 2017 federal election, it was the strongest force with 27.0 percent, even ahead of the CDU. In the 2019 state elections, she landed in second place with 27.5 percent.

The Thuringian AfD was the first state association of the party to be observed by the protection of the constitution with intelligence means. Its chairman is Björn Höcke, the founder of the “wing”, which has formally dissolved in the meantime and which the Office for the Protection of the Constitution has classified as “proven right-wing extremist efforts”.

The AfD Brandenburg has also been classified as a suspected case since June 2020, and the state association in Saxony-Anhalt has recently also been spied on using intelligence services.