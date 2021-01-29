On January 23, an 18-year-old girl reported having been drugged and raped in the Balvanera neighborhood by a business owner who had contacted her to give her a job. The prosecutor stated that, when caught by police personnel, the accused tried to escape and was not telling the truth when he declared where he lived.

Two issues are thus noted: an act as prohibited conduct and subsequent circumstances that would or may not merit his arrest.

Article 119 of the Penal Code provides for simple sexual abuse, grossly outrageous sexual abuse and sexual abuse with carnal access. The latter, more serious, foresees a penalty of 8 to 15 years in cases of carnal access through the anal, vaginal or oral route, or other similar acts will be performed by introducing objects or parts of the body through one of the first two routes. At the same time, it provides for a penalty of eight, 8 to 20 years in prison if, as appropriate, serious damage results to the physical or mental health of the victim.

The Penal Code Reform Project, under treatment before the Commission of Justice and Criminal Affairs of the Senate of the Nation since June 2019, carries out modifications that have a direct impact on this crime. In its article 40 it establishes that it will be evaluated as a particularly aggravating circumstance -which will make the upper third of the criminal scale applicable- the execution of the act taking advantage of the vulnerability of the victim or causing him special suffering, the reasons for gender violence or contempt for a condition of vulnerability, the use of insidious means.

That is, in cases of rape the prison sentence will be from 16 years to 20 years. Article 14 also restricts the possibility of accessing the benefit of conditional freedom to those convicted of the crime of aggravated sexual abuse – the penalty is fully served.

Article 10 provides for “Socio-judicial” monitoring once the prison sentence has been served, to which the convicted person will be obliged to submit, consisting of surveillance and assistance measures aimed at prevent the commission of new crimes, for a period that may not exceed 10 years.

On the other hand, a question other than that related to the materiality of the facts, are the behaviors expressed after the event. That is, according to the information released by the media, upon being surprised by police personnel, the accused tried to escape and was untrue when, once arrested, he declared where he lived.

The new Federal Criminal Procedure Code, called “Accusatory Code or System” came to modernize the criminal process, with victim intervention, collection of evidence and request for precautionary measures by the prosecutor and in what interests, established the specific criteria to enable or not preventive detention.

Regarding the danger of flight, Article 221 of the CPPF establishes that the nature and circumstances of the act, the sentence in expectation, the impossibility of conditional sentence, behavior of the accused, among others, must be taken into account. Regarding the obstruction of the investigation, Article 222 of the CPPF requires the existence of evidence that justifies that it will harass the victim or witnesses, falsify evidence, among others.

In certain cases, the preventive detention of the accused is appropriate, that is, precautionary detention, with the consent of the prosecutor, prior to the issuance of a conviction sentence. Too, the particular situation of the victim must be addressed, particularly when there is gender violence. From this point of view, the freedom of the accused person may be subject to obligations and restrictions in order to preserve the health and integrity of the victim.

Both the PRCP -which establishes the criteria for determining the sentence (guilt) and the judicial follow-up after the conviction- and the Accusatory System (CPPF), are presented as modern tools in order to reduce judicial discretion (immediately) Y in safeguarding the rights of the victim and society, in the light of our National Constitution (in a mediate manner), thus seeking to strengthen the Argentine justice system.