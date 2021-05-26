ofMomir Takac shut down

The Roman Protasevich case is causing displeasure between the EU and Belarus. But the girlfriend of the appointed blogger is also threatened with consequences. The news ticker.

Roman Protasevich : After the alleged kidnapping of the regime critic, the EU imposed new sanctions on Belarus.

: After the alleged kidnapping of the regime critic, the EU imposed new sanctions on Belarus. In addition to the blogger, his girlfriend Sofia Sapega must also fear charges (see update from May 25th, 9:53 p.m.)

The arrested blogger’s mother is certain that her son was tortured (see update from May 25, 6:33 p.m.).

Norbert Röttgen (CDU) does not rule out Russian participation (see update from May 26th, 7.55 a.m.).

This News ticker on the Ryanair incident and Protasevich is updated regularly.

Update from May 26th, 7.55 a.m .: The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag, Norbert Röttgen (CDU), has not ruled out Russia’s involvement in the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Belarus. Röttgen said that Rheinische Post and the General indicatorIt was “at least to be assumed that the state hijacking of the plane was approved by the Kremlin, if there was not even operational support from Russia”. The foreign politician called for further punitive actions by the EU against the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko.

“Now is the time to target all pillars of the Lukashenko regime with harsh sanctions: the military, police, administration, security services and, above all, the state-owned companies from which the regime and its corrupt profiteers make a living,” said Röttgen. A KfW loan for Siemens power plants in Belarus must also be stopped. “After such an escalation, there can be no loans in favor of Belarus from a state development bank.”

The FDP parliamentary group deputy Alexander Graf Lambsdorff also welcomed the EU sanctions. “The EU must now treat the Belarusian dictator for what he is: a criminal who took the hijacking of the passenger plane outside of international law.” The country’s Achilles’ heel is economy and finance. The fact that the Belarusian airline Belavia is now no longer generating income will be reflected in the state budget. The release of the arrested blogger and his partner is most likely to be achieved via Moscow, according to Count Lambsdorff.

Foreign politician Röttgen said: “We finally need a common European policy on Russia based on realism.” With a country that is ready to enforce its goals by military means, one cannot conduct a dialogue in order to pursue European interests. “Germany and the EU will not get any further here with talk therapy.”

The Protasevich case expands: The blogger’s girlfriend is also threatened with indictment in Belarus

Update from May 25th, 9:53 pm: The Belarusian authorities are apparently also targeting the girlfriend of the arrested blogger Roman Protasevich. Sofia Sapega was also arrested after the Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the 23-year-old Russian citizen is facing charges in Belarus. Like the news agency Reuters reported, it said in a statement from the ministry that Sapega was linked to suspicions of “having violated several articles of the Belarusian Criminal Code between August and September 2020.”

Furthermore, the duration of the detention has been extended to two months, the Tass news agency reported with reference to Sapega’s father. The Belarusian opposition activist Svetlana Tichanovskaya wrote the same thing on Twitter. She relied on Sapega’s attorney in her tweet.

Belarus arrests Protasevich: the blogger’s mother raises serious allegations

Update from May 25, 6:33 p.m .: The blogger Roman Protasewitsch * arrested in Belarus was severely ill-treated in custody, according to his mother. In a video from the remand prison in Minsk distributed by Belarusian state propaganda, clear traces of the use of violence were visible on her son’s face, Natalia Protasewitsch told the German Press Agency on Tuesday.

“I’m not a surgeon, but it is certain that they hit his nose and possibly broken it.” In addition, the 26-year-old’s left cheek was swollen and drooped. “Even under the make-up you can see a yellowish color – probably bruises were covered with powder.” There are also strangulation marks on the neck. “It looks like they strangled him to get evidence out of him.”

He either read the confession from the paper, “or he was forced to memorize it,” Natalia Protasewitsch continued. Your son is a very strong person. However, his girlfriend is also in custody. Investigators could mistreat the young woman to break her son, she fears.

Roman Protasevich: The Belarusian regime showed a video by the government critic. © Telegram / dpa

Belarus arrests Protasevich: Dramatic Ryanair radio surfaced – “Bomb on board”

Update from May 25, 3:55 p.m.: After the international outrage over the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, Belarus published the radio communications with the pilot. “We have been informed by the security services that you have a bomb on board and that it can be detonated over Vilnius,” said Minsk air traffic control according to the transcript published by the Ministry of Transport.

When the pilot asked where the bomb threat came from, the air traffic controller replied that it had been emailed to Minsk Airport. The pilot was advised several times to land in the Belarusian capital Minsk. This is “our recommendation”, said the pilot.

The Belarusian Air Force dispatched a fighter jet on Sunday to escort the Ryanair plane. After landing in Minsk, the government critic and journalist Roman Protasewitsch, who lived in exile in Poland and Lithuania, and his girlfriend from Russia were arrested, both of whom were sitting in the plane.

Roman Protasewitsch: A number of airlines avoid Belarusian airspace

Update from May 25th, 3:30 p.m .: The blogger Roman Protasewitsch is said to have quickly known what was in store for him after the forced emergency landing in Minsk *. This is reported by several eyewitnesses from the Ryanair plane (see link).

Update from May 25, 3:25 p.m.: After a Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk, numerous airlines have announced that they will avoid Belarusian airspace for the time being. The airlines Lufthansa, SAS and AirBaltic had already announced on Monday that they would adjust their flight routes. Air France, Finnair, KLM, Singapore Airlines and the Japanese ANA followed suit on Tuesday.

Roman Protasewitsch: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces “consequences” to Belarus

Update from May 25, 1:05 p.m.: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed concern after the release of a video by the arrested Belarusian blogger Roman Protassewitch. It was “deeply disturbing” to watch the recording, Johnson tweeted this Tuesday.

“As a journalist and a passionate supporter of freedom of expression, I demand his immediate release. The actions of Belarus will have consequences, ”emphasized Johnson, who previously worked as a newspaper correspondent in Brussels, among other things.

Belarus’s actions will have consequences.

Roman Protasewitsch: Ruler Alexander Lukashenko reacts to criticism of the Ryanair incident

Update from May 25, 12:45 p.m .: The Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko reacts to the international criticism of the forced emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk. The Belarusian government has invited international aviation experts to an investigation.

Among other things, representatives of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and EU experts have been invited, the Ministry of Transport announced on Tuesday.

imago0117340565h.jpg © Andrei Stasevich via www.imago-images.de

Roman Protasewitsch: Belarus and Alexander Lukashenko’s actions are causing international criticism

First report from May 25th: Munich / Minsk – It was Roman Protasevich’s first sign of life: The Belarusian regime showed a video by the Belarusian government critic *. On this one he looked tired. There was speculation, including from his father, whether Protasevich even had injuries to his face. Which could not be clearly verified.

As a reminder: the 26-year-old opposition activist was arrested in a spectacular action on the weekend of Pentecost at the behest of ruler Alexander Lukashenko *. The 66-year-old head of government had a Ryanair plane pushed back to Minsk by a fighter jet, which was actually on its way to Vilnius, Lithuania – and had Protasewitsch on board.

Roman Protasewitsch: Sanctions against Belarus and ruler Alexander Lukashenko

Ryanair boss O’Leary spoke of “state-financed kidnapping” and “state-financed piracy”, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) * called for the “immediate release of Roman Protasewitsch” at the current EU summit. The European Union (EU) has already decided on the first sanctions, including that the airspace will be closed to airlines from Belarus.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya has called for more pressure from the USA * and the rest of the G7 countries on Minsk. In a phone call with the national security advisor Jake Sullivan, she called on the US government to “isolate the regime and put it under pressure through sanctions,” said the exiled opposition politician on Twitter this Tuesday (May 25).

Roman Protasewitsch: Death threats against colleagues of Lukashenko’s critics?

Meanwhile, a colleague of the detained Belarusian blogger reported death threats. “You write to me that it is our turn next, that we will not be kidnapped to Belarus, but shot in Warsaw,” said blogger Stepan Putilo of the Polish newspaper “Rzeczpospolita” (Tuesday). The 22-year-old Putilo was the founder of the portal together with Protasewitsch Nexta in the news channel Telegram. The editorial office is based in Warsaw.

