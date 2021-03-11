Attention, this article contains spoilers for Raya and the last dragon.

Less than a week has passed since the premiere of Raya and the last dragon, Disney’s latest animated film, and the play has already given much to talk about. The film, which is in theaters and also available through premium access at Disney +, has continued to delve into topics few dealt with by the North American company so far, such as Asian culture. However, there has been another detail worthy of attention. Now the protagonist of Raya and the Last Dragon talks about the character’s sexual orientation, one of the most striking aspects of the new from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Actress Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Croods: A New Age), who plays Raya, has spoken with Vanity Fair and has answered the question of whether she believes that Raya is homosexual as a result of certain moments in the film: “I am obsessed with Namaari and I am obsessed with Gemma Chan (the actress who plays her), so I am very excited that you mentioned this. There are some romantic feelings there. I think if you are a person who is watching this movie and you see the performance in a way that feels really real and authentic to you, then it’s real and authentic. I think I could get in trouble for saying that, but it doesn’t matter. “

Although Tran has not been as explicit as many would have wanted, the truth is that the American actress of Vietnamese descent has dropped that Raya could be the first Disney princess to be part of the LGTBI + collective. In its day, the company’s fans already asked Disney to delve into that aspect of Elsa, from Frozen, intuiting what her sexual orientation could be. Although Raya and the last dragon leaves everything to the viewer’s interpretation, it is an interesting advance on the traditional Disney formula.