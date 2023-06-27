It was a nameless woman, standing on a barricade in Barcelona in 1936, a red and black flag behind her. The image was printed on posters and books, murals were painted, and she became an icon of the Civil War. Her identity was unknown. And that of the photographer.

Five years ago the first enigma was uncovered: the photographer was Antoni Campañà, a name until then recognized but minor in the history of local photography. She remained anonymous: an almost abstract idea—of the Civil War, of anarchism, of the revolution—rather than a person of flesh and blood. Until now.

Because the anarchist militiawoman had a name and a life. She was born in Almería in 1915. As a child her parents moved to Barcelona. She was 21 years old at the time of the photograph. She maybe she was pregnant. When the war ended, she and her sisters crossed the border in the republican exodus of 1939 and ended up in Béziers, 130 kilometers from the Franco-Spanish border. She was a dressmaker. She never set foot in Spain again, but her house was always a little Spain: the laughter, the songs, the food. She died in 1977.

From left to right, Alain, François, Pepito and Liliana talk while looking at images from the family archive. albert garcia

Her name was Ana Garbín Alonso and she was the mother of Pepito and the aunt of Alain and François. One midday in mid-June, in a conversation with EL PAÍS, these three retirees who were so French and at the same time so Spanish, unearthed memories of “mama”, “aunt Anita” and their sisters -the mothers of Alain and François– while eating omelette in the garden of François and his wife, Liliana, in Sérignan, near Béziers. They spoke Spanish and French. “She was very pretty, but one’s mother is always the prettiest,” smiled Pepito Lumbreras Garbín, the son of the militiawoman and José Lumbreras, a Spanish communist who fought in the Resistance. She “She was nice and jovial, she liked to sing, receive her friends and family.”

Pepito, Alain, François and Liliana oscillated between impatience and emotion. It was not long before the enigma of the militiawoman was revealed. And she finally uncovered herself this Tuesday when the exhibition was presented at the Pavillon Populaire room in Montpellier Cache icons. The mechanical images of the Spanish War (Hidden icons. Unknown images of the Spanish war)’.

The exhibition offers a selection of Campañà’s work, discovered in 2018 by his grandson, Toni Monné, in two red boxes. The boxes contained thousands of photographs from the Civil War that Campañà wanted to keep hidden until his death in 1989, at the age of 83.

An anthology of these photos was exhibited in 2021 at the MNAC in Barcelona. The curators of the Montpellier exhibition are Monné himself, the journalist from The vanguard Plàcid Garcia-Planas and the historian Arnau Gonzàlez i Vilalta.

This is a story of chance encounters and coincidences.

Monné discovered the red boxes when they were going to tear down the old family home in Sant Cugat, and found a treasure that changed his grandfather’s place in the history of photography: until then he was known for his artistic images before the war, and for his sports photos from the postwar period and tourist postcards in the years of developmentalism. The photos represented an extraordinary document of the Civil War: not the outside look of foreign photojournalists, nor that of a photographer committed to a cause, but that of someone documenting what was happening during the war from the inside: a beautiful and terrible self-portrait of the city. Campañà photographed both refugees fleeing Franco’s repression and murdered and burned nuns.

The second decisive moment in this story happened two years ago, when François Gómez Garbín, Anita’s nephew, and his wife, Liliane Hoffman, visited the Campañà exhibition at the MNAC in Barcelona. Suddenly, they see the exhibition poster on the MNAC façade. Aunt Anita!

Pepito and Alain, son and nephew of Ana Garbín Alonso, respectively, visit the family tomb where the militiawoman is buried, in the new cemetery of Béziers. albert garcia

“We got goosebumps,” François describes. At home they had known for a long time that the militiawoman on the anarchist posters and the books about the war was Anita, but no one else knew. It so happened that at that moment Toni Monné was in the museum. “She is my aunt,” the militiawoman’s nephew told the photographer’s grandson. “I couldn’t believe it,” confesses Monné. “It was a moment of shared emotion: the reunion between the family of the photographer and the family of the photographed”.

Before all this, there was the first moment of alignment of the planets: the one in the photo, on July 25, 1936. The war has just broken out. The photographer walks along the Rambla. At the corner with Hospital Street, he sees the militia woman at the barricade. She sees him, poses; he shoots the Robot camera at her. There is a brief incident: a young anarchist arrests Campañà and accuses him of espionage. Then he lets her go.

The boy is unaware that an iconic image of anarchism has just been born from the meeting between Antoni Campañà and Anita Garbín, what Garcia-Planas, in the catalog of the Montpellier exhibition, calls “the anarchist Madonna”. Nor does the boy know that there is something else that unites the bourgeois photographer – his appearance, his manner give it away – and the working-class militiawoman: both are Catholics. Campañà belongs to a Catalan family and of orderGarbín is the daughter of anarchists and, at the same time, a Christian.

The blue box where François, Ana Garbín Alonso’s nephew, keeps photographs and family memories. albert garcia

“Sometimes I would go to church, to light a candle or pray for one or the other,” recalls Pepito, the son. “And he sent me to catechesis, he was part of the integration, we had to be like everyone else.”

And they integrated. The cousins ​​dedicated themselves to trade. François met Liliane, the daughter of Holocaust survivors, in Paris. Alain spent time in Paris, then returned to Béziers. Pepito always lived here but, like cousins ​​Alain and François, mentally he was also in Spain.

“I always said: ‘I am Spanish’”, affirms Alain, who recovered his Spanish nationality a few years ago thanks to the Historical Memory Law of 2007. “Although for anarchists it is a bit strange, I was proud to vote for the first time in Spain. Since 1936, with the Popular Front, a Garbín had not voted in Spain!

The after-meal progresses between memories and anecdotes, some tears. They say that at Anita’s house they never talked about the Civil War. Pepito explains it this way: “My mother, an anarchist. My father, communist. It was a very sensitive conflict.” Anita and her husband did not return to their country. “They had made a cross over Spain,” says her son, who peppers the conversation with Spanish songs and begins to recite the copla the emigrant: “Goodbye, my dear Spain / I carry you inside my soul”.

When Anita’s sisters –François and Alain’s mothers– visited Barcelona a few years ago, when they were older they spontaneously joined a demonstration in which they waved CNT flags, as if something deep were calling them. “He was impulsive, without knowing why,” Alain says, his voice shaking.

They take out papers, old photos. Then Pepito takes us to the Béziers cemetery. His mother, the anonymous militiawoman, Anita Garbín Alonso, the anarchist madonna, is buried there. There are flowers on the grave. The son crosses himself.

