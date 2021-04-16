Evelin Rochel, with 45 years and almost half her life practicing prostitution in Spain, observes next to the A-6 highway the huge poster that announces Flower’s, one of the largest brothels in the Community of Madrid and where she “worked” for a decade .

“What do you think when you come back here?” Asks the journalist.

“That it was my home for many years,” he answers after reflecting for several seconds. A place where I have left blood, sweat, tears … and orgasms! She laughs out loud, before turning serious again. But also where I have achieved what little I have.

Rochel is proud. Victorious It has been more than four years since he fought a tough battle. He was then expelled from the hostess complex located in the municipality of Las Rozas, made up of the club and an attached apartment hotel, where he had sexual relations with clients and where he also lived. But now he has obtained an important resolution from the Supreme Court that agrees with him. According to a recent order of the highest judicial instance of the country, dated March 9 and to which EL PAÍS had access, the magistrates declare final a revolutionary previous sentence of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) where the Existence of an employment relationship between the prostitute and Flower’s for having collaborated with their activity so that customers consume in the premises.

“The circumstances lead to the conclusion that [Evelin] it was integrated into the organization of the company ”, sums up the Supreme Court, thus rejecting the appeals presented against the ruling of the TSJM. The latter, in a 2019 ruling, avoided linking the woman to the establishment because of the “sexual services” she provided in the apartment hotel – prostitution is not regulated in Spain – but concluded that her parallel role as a hostess in the local drinking was “essential” to the business. Her presence, like that of her colleagues, was key to “attracting customers.” “Their activity was aimed at getting them to consume beverages, profiting [el Flower’s] and not redounding to the benefit of the [prostituta]”, Wrote the judges of the Madrid court. In addition, they added, all under the rules, the “schedule” and the “instructions” set by the company. Therefore, the sentence riveted, “to consider that it was a job without the right to compensation, would be as much as admitting slavery.”

A few forceful words used by Grupo Empresarial La Florida, owner of the establishment and with which this newspaper has contacted to try without success to collect its version. The company alleged that this resolution was in contradiction with the Supreme Court’s own doctrine, which establishes that if a person receives money in exchange for sex, a labor relationship cannot be recognized. “The hostess activity was a form of prior contact through which to achieve the sale of the sexual service,” argued the club before the high court. But he has not accepted their arguments, he has completely dismissed them and has repeated that both practices were well differentiated and took place in two different places.

“What does this Supreme Court ruling mean to you?”

—It supposes the satisfaction of having demonstrated that, within the European Union, there are factual slaves —recalls Rochel, born in Barranquilla (Colombia) and who came to Spain at the age of 22 to “earn a living” and help the family that stayed behind. back: “Brothers, sisters … To my mother, my father, who died while I was here.”

The woman emphasizes that the pronouncements of the justice in her case show that there are hundreds of women working in the country’s brothels without charging for their hostess activity and, of course, without the State recognizing their labor rights. Despite the “high risk” they assume every day, he adds, while showing a scar that runs down his forearm: “This was in a brothel, stopping the glass of a client who threw it in my face.”

So your battle is not over. The new path is marked by the judgment of the Supreme Court, which draws a scenario in the Community of unknown dimensions. Juan Antonio Jiménez-Piernas, Rochel’s labor lawyer and lawyer, highlights that the resolution opens the door for other prostitutes to claim the same. But in addition, “as it has been declared that there is a labor relationship, now we are going to ask Flower’s to pay the Social Security for all these years in accordance with what it would have been charging for the collective agreement for Accommodation in the Community of Madrid . That is, we are going to try to frame the entire hostess in Spain in the collective agreement that governs the activities of the hostess premises, with all their associated rights in terms of working hours, salary, prevention of occupational risks, measures against harassment. … ”, advances the lawyer Jiménez-Piernas.

Another line of the struggle to retake passes through the inspection that Labor activated in April 2019 against Flower’s upon learning of the ruling of the TSJM that agreed with the prostitute, but which was paralyzed a few months later while waiting for the Supreme Court be pronounced definitively. And that moment has already come.

“Easy money”

A firm defender of the regularization of “voluntary” prostitution and of persecuting the “forced” prostitution, Rochel began to offer her sexual services to get “quick money” – “not easy”, she points out— two years after emigrating to Spain and after working as a house cleaner or waitress. First he did it in Empuriabrava, on the Girona coast; then in Barcelona, ​​and finally landed at Flower’s, where he stayed for a decade. Until in 2017 his particular David against Goliath began.

In March of that year he decided to dig in. According to her account, she led a small rebellion after the company toughened the “conditions” it imposed on prostitutes, who already paid 85 euros a day for the room with a bathroom where they worked. “At that point, they put me in the spotlight and, as soon as I had another run-in, they told me I had to go. But I was squatting in room 113 ”. Finally, he considered that the situation was untenable due to the tension and decided to leave, but his legal fight had just started.

And what has changed since then? “Now it is quite difficult for me to work in some clubs because they think I am going to report them. And from some places they called me directly and said: ‘Don’t come back here, ”explains the prostitute.