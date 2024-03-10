Giorgio Rustveld (20) from Suriname was born with club feet and a cleft lip. He had his legs amputated so he could one day walk again, but a specialist tricked him with bad prosthetics that are now held together with duct tape. With the help of the Amigoal foundation, he was fitted with new prostheses in the Netherlands on Friday. “I hope I can finally walk in my Nike Air Force.”

#prosthetics #Surinamese #Giorgio #hung #duct #tape