Sao Paulo (AFP)

Alberto Guerra, president of Brazilian football club Gremio Porto Alegre, said that the veteran Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who suffers from a serious injury in his right knee, has reached his limit, expressing his concern about his career in the stadiums.

“The problem is serious,” Gera admitted during a media event at Gremio Stadium, adding about the 37-year-old striker, who has been defending the club’s colors since January. “He received a lot of injections and took a lot of medication. He has reached the limit. Now where that limit really is, we don’t know.”

On the other hand, Brazilian media reported that the former Liverpool and Barcelona striker intends to announce his retirement soon, due to pain in his right knee, which is getting worse, knowing that he underwent many surgeries.

Gera also indicated, without giving further details, that Suarez is considering the installation of a “prosthesis”.

The international striker, nicknamed “Pistolero”, meaning “pistol”, and who is moving to Brazil under a contract until December 2024, is likely to announce his future plans to the Gremio board of directors.

Uruguay’s all-time top scorer “68 goals in 137 games” scored 14 goals in 26 matches for Gremio since arriving after the disappointing World Cup in Qatar.