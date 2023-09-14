The Seville Prosecutor’s Office has opened proceedings to investigate the emergency award by the Department of Development of the Government of Andalusia of two construction contracts for more than four million euros. The company to which it was awarded, Obras Civiles y Edificación Barveal, SL, was not registered either in the registry of bidders of the Board or in that of the State, a necessary requirement to qualify for this type of contract. It also lacked qualifying classification for the activity for which it was chosen by the regional administration and had no workers. Barveal subcontracted the work to other companies, despite the fact that the specifications expressly prohibited subcontracting.

The complaint about the award was filed by the PSOE before the Cádiz Prosecutor’s Office, since the company has its headquarters in Jerez de la Frontera and the two works of which it was a beneficiary were carried out on roads in the province. However, as Cadena Ser has announced, which was also the first to report on these awards, it will be the Seville Prosecutor’s Office that will take over the investigation of the facts because the award was made by the Ministry of Development, located in the Andalusian capital. .

The contracts that are investigated They were awarded between 2021 and 2023, a period of time in which the Department of Development awarded by emergency means, which does not require competition, up to 30 contracts, the majority destined to repair damage to the pavement of regional roads, for a value of 26 million euros. The company awarded the highest turnover of these works – two contracts for four million euros in total, 15.6% of the amount of all the actions processed under the emergency formula – was Barveal.

Headquarters of the Barveal company, in Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz). Juan Carlos Toro

The first award took place on November 29, 2021. The General Director of Infrastructure of the Ministry of Development contracted with Barveal, recently created, to carry out works to repair sinkholes and deformations on the A-390 highway between Chiclana de la Frontera and Medina Sidonia, in the province of Cádiz, for an amount of 1,185845.23 euros. The company, based in Jerez de la Frontera, was not registered in the registry of bidders and qualified companies in the public sector, as determined by article 77 of the Public Sector Contracts Law (LCSP), which requires classification of businessmen as construction contractors of the awarding entities for contracts whose estimated value is equal to or greater than 500,000 euros. This is a necessary requirement to prove the solvency of the contractors and that was also required at that time by the Board itself by virtue of Instruction 1/2021 of the General Directorate of Contracting of June 18, 2021, which requires recording in the formalization of the contract. contract “that the successful bidder has the capacity, economic and technical solvency that guarantees the proper execution of the order.” A solvency, on the other hand, non-existent at the time of the award, where, according to the information presented in the Commercial Registry, the Jerez entity had debts of 8,597.66 euros.

The contract established that no subcontracting or Temporary Business Union (UTE) was allowed to carry out the work, but the Ministry of Public Works awarded it to Barveal, despite having only one worker. Barveal, recently created, with a share capital of 3,000 euros, had not participated until the date of the first emergency contract with the Ministry of Public Works in any bidding for works by the Board or the Jerez City Council. Frontera, where its registered office is located.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The second contract was awarded on January 18, 2023 for the repair of the collapse of the right carriageway on the A-480 highway between the Cádiz municipalities of Sanlúcar de Barrameda and Jerez de la Frontera for a value of 2,890,560.25 euros.

Barveal has Bárbara Veas as sole administrator, does not have a website or any telephone or email address to hire its services. Its registered office is at 29 San Francisco Street, in Guadalcacín (Jerez de la Frontera), a two-story house ―without any sign indicating that there is a construction company there―, in which Veas has been renting for a few years. , as confirmed by his landlord. Throughout this time, the Ministry of Public Works and the company have defended that the award procedure has not been irregular and that the works were carried out in a timely manner.