The Moscow prosecutor’s office sent the video clip of the rapper Morgenshtern and DJ Smash “New Wave” for a psychological and linguistic examination to check for possible insult to the feelings of believers. It is reported by TASS citing a letter from the department in response to an appeal by State Duma deputy Sergei Gavrilov.

It is noted that the results of the examination are expected to be received no earlier than the IV quarter of 2021. In this regard, the document says, it is not yet possible to give a legal assessment to the video clip. “There are no grounds for taking measures of the prosecutor’s response,” – stated in the text of the letter.

On April 6, Sergei Gavrilov, chairman of the State Duma committee for the development of civil society, issues of public and religious associations, asked the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation to check the video clip “New Wave” by rapper Morgenstern and DJ Smash, released on April 2, for extremism. In it, a hip-hop artist in the guise of the pope uses drugs and dances in a temple. The disclaimer for the video notes that “the video is not intended to offend anyone, including the feelings of believers, and is entertaining.” Gavrilov also asked Roskomnadzor “to consider the possibility of restricting access on the territory of the Russian Federation” to this video.

Later, Morgenstern was suspected of drug propaganda after the release of the clips “Rose Wine-2” and Family. An administrative case was opened against the rapper. The performer faces a fine of up to one million rubles. The rapper’s lawyer, Sergei Zhorin, responded by saying that his client refused to admit guilt in drug propaganda, and the court would be forced to familiarize itself with the work of Morgenstern in great detail.