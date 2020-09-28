In the Voronezh region, the prosecutor’s office will conduct a number of checks in order to find out the causes of large-scale forest fires in the region, according to website departments.

The message states that in some settlements, buildings belonging to citizens have been damaged. The damage caused to the owners is established. There are no casualties or injuries.

Also, the prosecutor’s office will check the implementation of fire-prevention legislation by local authorities.

Forest fires in the Voronezh region occurred on September 27. Two out of three large fires, in Novopodkletnoye and Medovka, have been liquidated. Firefighters continue to fight the fire in Borisoglebsk. The combustion area is 130 hectares.

Forest fires near Voronezh

Earlier it was reported about smoke in Yakutsk and four regions of the republic. It was clarified that Smoke is caused by a plume of smoke from forest fires operating in the Ust-Aldan and Churapchinsky regions.