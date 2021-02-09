The Prosecutor’s Office of the Novosibirsk Region is checking the fact of non-payment of salaries to scientists of the Institute of Cytology and Genetics (ICG) of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, whose employee complained to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the low salary. This was reported TASS in the supervisory authority.

“After the media report on non-payment of salaries to scientists, the labor legislation on remuneration is being checked,” the statement said.

On February 8, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Russia began checking after a scientist from Novosibirsk, Anastasia Proskurina, applied to Russian President Vladimir Putin about a salary of 26 thousand rubles.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Science and Education said that the payroll for regional educational institutions and universities should be checked. During the meeting, a scientist from Novosibirsk Anastasia Proskurina said that her salary was 26 thousand rubles. After that, Putin turned to Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. “She should have almost 80 thousand. There is a 200 percent mark-up from the regional average. Where is the money, Zin? ” – asked the head of state and instructed the relevant departments to understand the situation.