The Prosecutor’s Office will again appeal the granting of the third degree to the inmates of the you process, but the public ministry sources consulted assume that Oriol Junqueras and the rest of the independence leaders will be able to enjoy semi-freedom during the entire electoral campaign or much of it. The third degree application is immediate once it is awarded, so inmates will start to enjoy it in the next few hours. And they will keep it, at least, until the Prosecutor’s Office appeals the decision to the prison surveillance court, something that tax sources place, at the earliest, at the beginning or the middle of next week.

The Organic law of judicial power establishes that when the prosecutor appeals “on appeal” the change of grade of a convicted person, that appeal will have “suspensive effect that will prevent the release of the convicted person” if two requirements are met: that the decision being appealed implies the “release” of the convicted person. internal and that it is serious crimes. But the first appeal that the Prosecutor’s Office will present is not an appeal, but an appeal (to challenge an administrative act, in this case, the granting of semi-release) and there are legal discrepancies on whether this challenge also suspends the application of the measure. In the first third degree granted to the independence leaders, these differences of criteria materialized in that the judge who studied the case of the seven male prisoners, inmates in the Lledoners prison, suspended their semi-release as soon as the public prosecutor challenged the decision of the Generalitat, while the court that reviewed the situation of the two female prisoners, inmates in another prison, maintained it.

If both courts now maintain their criteria, Oriol Junqueras and the other six inmates of Lledoners will have to return to the second degree when the public prosecutor files their first appeal, but the Prosecutor’s Office cannot challenge the measure until the Generalitat not notify them, something that this Thursday he did not do. Tax sources indicate that they will try to present their appeal to the prison surveillance court within 24, or at most 48 hours after the letter from the Catalan administration arrives. If the judges then suspend the third degree, the prisoners will lose their semi-freedom in the middle of the electoral campaign.

In the event that the court decided this time not to suspend the Generalitat’s decision with the appeal, the pro-independence leaders would remain in the third degree, at least, until the surveillance judges decide whether to confirm the semi-release or revoke it. Last summer the courts involved ratified them, but now they will have on the table the resolution of the Supreme Court of December 4 that annulled the measure, so they will have to analyze the arguments of the court to decide if there is room to maintain their criteria. If they agree with the Generalitat again, the Prosecutor’s Office will appeal to the Supreme Court and that appeal, yes, almost always implies the return to the second degree of the prisoners. Although there is no unanimity on this either and the judge who reviewed the case of Dolors Bassa and Carme Forcadell last summer allowed them to remain in semi-release until the high court decided.

Sources from the public ministry censored this Thursday the actions of the Generalitat that – they consider – “is close to” prevarication. According to these sources, the Generalitat could have incurred in a “misuse of power” if it has granted semi-release to the prisoners to participate in the electoral campaign. The public ministry does not consider, for now, to act against the Catalan administration, although the sources consulted indicate that it could be studied based on the involvement of resources in the campaign.

These sources yesterday reproached the Supreme Court that, when issuing the sentence of the you process, does not agree to your request that article 36.2 of the Penal Code be applied to prisoners, which establishes that when the prison sentence exceeds five years, the court may veto access to the third degree as long as it is not fulfilled, at least , half the sentence. “It was requested to avoid what is now happening,” warns a high court prosecutor.

Supreme Court sources insist, however, that there were no reasons to impose this measure. These sources consider that if the Generalitat was determined that the prisoners campaign in the street, it would achieve it through one way or another, either by granting the third degree or by granting prison permits to which the prisoners were already entitled. Semi-freedom, yes, gives a plus of “victimhood” if it is finally revoked, these sources point out.

Most of the arguments on which the Supreme Court based its decision to revoke the third degree of the prisoners are still in force today, so it is foreseeable that the Criminal Chamber will not change its criteria if it once again has the semi-freedom of the prisoners on the table. independence leaders. The Generalitat defends that more than six months have passed since the previous grade change was granted and that, in this time, circumstances have changed. However, the high court revoked the semi-release just over a month and a half ago (on December 4) and adapted most of its arguments to that moment.

The magistrates then held that progression to the third degree was “premature” because none had served half the sentence and only four had served a quarter. A month and a half later, there are already six who have passed this strip, while the other three (Raül Romera, Dolors Bassa and Jordi Turull) will do so in the coming weeks. However, this was only the first deadline set in the Supreme Court’s calendar to study a change in grade, but nothing in the resolutions issued at the time indicated that, after serving a quarter of the sentence, the court was going to relax its position. Quite the contrary: when they examined the previous semi-release, they did not distinguish between prisoners who had already served a quarter of their sentence and those who had not. The severity of the penalties imposed on the pro-independence leaders (between nine and 13 years in prison) required a “reinforced justification” to grant the third degree, which, according to the Supreme Court, was not given in these cases.

The magistrates also reproached the Generalitat for having linked the imprisonment of the independence leaders with their political ideas and, based on that, justified the granting of semi-freedom. “The organs of the penitentiary administration can not empty the criminal response proclaimed by a court of justice,” said the Supreme Court, who accused the Catalan prison administration of giving “privileged treatment” to inmates of the you process.