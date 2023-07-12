Traffic crimes increased notably during 2022, a year in which 104,660 convictions were handed down for issues related to circulation, which is 10.2% more than in 2021 and 30% more than 2019. It is the highest figure of the last 15 years. Luis del Río, Chief Prosecutor for Road Safety, this morning attributed the increase in crimes to a change in behavior in society, which has resulted in a loss of road awareness after the pandemic and the restrictions. In the middle of summer —the most dangerous time to drive—, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has called on drivers to be extremely careful and to comply with the rules to avoid “personal and family tragedies”.

“It seems that we have returned to normality, forgetting that awareness in terms of road safety that we had acquired before the pandemic,” del Río analyzed. The year 2022 was the first with normalized mobility after the circulatory restrictions due to covid-19. The rise in road crime occurred when mobility was beginning to recover, with 439.8 million registered journeys compared to 427.1 million in 2019, representing an increase of 3%. This increase brought with it a rise in fatalities of 4% —1,746 deaths— although the number of serious injuries —4,008— fell by 10%, according to the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

“There are some figures for road crime that are disconnected from the data on mobility and road accidents. The indicators of judicial traffic crime statistics have increased, once again being the highest in recent years, with percentage increases of between 20% and 30% compared to 2019″, details a report from the Prosecutor’s Office, which gives the sound of alarm before the evolution of the past year. “The increase in legal proceedings, accusations and convictions once again far exceed not only the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 and previous years, but also those of 2021, when the figures for road crime were already remarkably high,” the letter states.

All the indicators have risen: the processes for traffic crimes in the courts, the convictions and the accusations presented by the Prosecutor’s Office. In 2022, 137,406 proceedings were initiated for crimes against road safety, which represents an overall increase of 9.1% compared to 2021. “The volume of judicial activity is the highest in the decade and even in the entire historical series since 2005 , only surpassed by the 140,650 procedures entered in 2011″, emphasizes the Prosecutor’s Office. Convictions have also increased to 104,660, which represents more than 36% of all those pronounced by the courts for all kinds of crimes and 10.2% more than in 2021. And the accusations presented by the Prosecutor’s Office have grown up to 105,078 (more than 34% of the total and 9.1% more than in 2021).

Traffic concentrates a very important part of the activity of justice. Sentences handed down for crimes against road safety represent more than 36% of all sentences handed down by courts in Spain. Of these, the most numerous sentences are for drunk or drugged driving – in 2022, 59,461 were issued, 8.5% more than in 2021 – and for not having a valid driving license, which totaled 38,383 last year (12, 4% more than the previous year). “We have to continue working on educational and sanctioning matters, but prevention plays an essential role,” he asserted, recalling that this year the subject of road safety is included for the first time in primary and secondary schools. secondary. “It’s a very positive first step.”