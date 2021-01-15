The Moscow prosecutor’s office warned of the negative consequences of participating in an uncoordinated mass action on January 17 at Vnukovo airport, where Alexei Navalny will fly from Berlin. Relevant message published on the website of the supervisory authority.

“On January 15, 2021, in order to prevent possible violations of the law during public events, 15 persons calling for participation in a public event were warned about the inadmissibility of violating the law,” said Lyudmila Nefedova, head of the press service of the Moscow prosecutor’s office.

She recalled that the organization of an uncoordinated public event and participation in it entail responsibility established by Russian law.

Earlier on January 15, the press service of Vnukovo warned about the ban on mass events at the airport amid the coronavirus pandemic. In particular, journalists were forbidden to carry out professional activities in the building of the airport complex. They also promised to provide a video of the passengers of the flight arriving from Berlin.

Earlier, Navalny announced his return to Russia on January 17. He specified that he would fly to Vnukovo on a Victory flight.

The oppositionist was transported to Berlin on 22 August. Two days earlier, during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow, he felt unwell, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. Then the patient was sent to the German clinic Charite, where local doctors announced the discovery of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body. At the same time, Russian doctors who also conducted research did not find any poisons.