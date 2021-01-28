The Moscow prosecutor’s office warned of the negative consequences of participating in unauthorized actions on January 31. This was reported in the department, reports RIA News…

According to the prosecutor’s office, messages appeared on the Internet and social networks with calls for participation, including minors on January 31, in mass events organized in violation of the established order.

Prosecutors also said they issued warnings to five Russian and foreign Internet companies. Six persons calling for participation in the action on January 31 on Lubyanskaya and Staraya squares in Moscow were warned against illegal actions.

Earlier it became known about the plans of supporters of Alexei Navalny to hold new unauthorized actions in support of him on January 31. Navalny was arrested on January 18 for repeated violations of the conditions for observing the probationary period in the Yves Rocher case.

The first actions after the arrest of Navalny took place in different cities of Russia on January 23. As a result, the Investigative Committee opened at least 20 criminal cases. The bulk of investigations are carried out under the article “Use of violence against a government official.”