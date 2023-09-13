Retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, in July at the headquarters of the National Court. Jaime Villanueva

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office is not throwing in the towel and announced this Wednesday that it is appealing part of the first prison sentence handed down against retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, sentenced last July to 19 years in prison for three espionage charges (the projects Iron, Land and Painter). The public ministry wants to increase the punishment imposed on the former police officer and, among other aspects, focuses its allegations on demonstrating the existence of the crime of bribery, which the National Court ruled out in a disputed ruling. Two of the three judges of the court voted in favor of acquitting Villarejo for this crime, considering that he carried out his illegal activities within his “private sphere” and not “in the exercise of his position.”

The prosecution considers that the majority of the court did not adequately interpret the concept of bribery provided for in the Penal Code, which contemplates prison sentences for that “public authority or official who, for his own benefit or that of a third party, receives or requests a gift, favor or remuneration of any kind” to “perform in the exercise of his position an act contrary to the duties inherent therein.” Faced with the Anti-Corruption criterion, magistrates Ángela Murillo and Fermín Echarri argued that they had to acquit Villarejo because a distinction must be made between his public dimension (his activity as a police officer) and private dimension (the actions deployed through his network of companies incorporated around the Cenyt group and in which the irregularities were allegedly committed).

“The activity carried out by Villarejo was in no way intended to undermine the legitimacy and action criteria of the Public Administration, but rather to obtain greater private benefits by offering a series of services that are difficult to achieve, at least through legal channels,” added the resolution signed by the majority of the court. However, this ruling has the vote against Judge Carmen Paloma González, who does not agree with the thesis of her colleagues. This judge defends that there was a crime of bribery; since, “to carry out the activities” of Cenyt, “it was absolutely essential to have the collaboration of the police establishment”, in addition to being “contrary to the duties inherent to his position”, “thus frontally attacking the prestige and effectiveness of the public function, the impartiality of its officials and the effectiveness of the public service entrusted to them.”

Therefore, in its appeal before the Appeals Chamber of the National Court, the Prosecutor’s Office asks to convict Villarejo of bribery as this crime has been wrongly interpreted. But, in the event that the argumentative thesis of the majority of the court is accepted, it also puts on the table the possibility of annulling the acquittal sentence due to a “manifest error in the evaluation of the evidence” regarding the “authentic activity carried out.” by Villarejo and his connection with the police functions that he was entrusted with as an active commissioner.”

Villarejo is currently free. On July 31, the court rejected his return to provisional prison to begin serving his 19-year prison sentence, as requested by the Prosecutor’s Office. The National Court concluded that there is no risk of flight. After learning of his conviction, the police officer said: “I am innocent. I am very calm […]. From the first moment, the crime of bribery is absurd.” “I never acted as a police officer while keeping companies afloat as cover for my intelligence work,” he added.

