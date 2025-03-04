The Prosecutor’s Office supports “for the moment” the criteria of the DANA Instructor Judge on the “reckless behaviors”

The Prosecutor’s Office has maintained a secondary role in the complex cause of the DANA investigating the head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Catarroja. Prosecutor Cristóbal Melgarejo has limited himself to asking for a series of proceedings, in a letter on February 21. However, the instructor judge had already previously launched many of the proceedings requested by the Public Ministry. On the contrary, several of the popular accusations personally in the case have requested new pending proceedings of the judge’s decision.

With this panorama, the Provincial Prosecutor of Valencia has expressed on Tuesday in a statement his support for the instructor magistrate. The Fiscal Ministry affirms that it shares – “in general” – the criteria of the judge, “especially regarding the dimension, for the moment, of the investigation to the harmful consequences of people (wounds and deaths) as a consequence, where appropriate, of reckless behaviors.”

The statement indicates that the Public Ministry follows “promptly” the “development of the instruction.”

The Prosecutor’s Office created a team composed of five prosecutors who focus on the cause of the DANA, including specialists in the environment, criminal and anti -corruption.

The magistrate has reiterated in several recent cars that her research focuses on the 227 deaths of the afternoon of the Dana, associated with a “negligent performance.” Material damage, he says, “could not be avoided” while “the deaths do.”

The judge investigates the Pradas breaks in the Cecopi and commission the Civil Guard a chronology of the Dana



The judge limits her instruction to “homicides and injuries committed by serious imprudence.” His resolutions affect that the alert, in addition to “late”, contained a message “wrong in its content.”