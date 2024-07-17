Agents from the State of Mexico Attorney General’s Office arrived on Tuesday afternoon at La Noria, the place where the Cruz Azul soccer team trains, in the south of Mexico City, to personally deliver a subpoena to the player Carlos Salcedo to testify, as a witness, for the recent murder of his sister Paola Salcedo, 29, shot to death on June 29, when she was leaving a circus with her 4-year-old son. On July 6, a judge from the State of Mexico ordered preventive detention against two men arrested for alleged involvement, while the soccer player’s mother launched accusations against her son for his alleged responsibility.

The case of the murder of Paola Salcedo took a turn this Tuesday with the summons of her brother, a well-known figure in Mexican sport, and whose alleged involvement in the case has caused controversy after having been directly pointed out by his mother, María Isabel Hernández, on her social networks, of having been responsible for the murder: “The real reason why Carlos Salcedo wants to leave the country is because he and his wife Andrea Navarro are the intellectual authors of Paola’s murder,” he wrote on his Instagram on July 4.

Salcedo, who has not played the first two games of the 2024 Apertura tournament either, did not comment on this accusation, and it was not until July 13 when she published the following message: “Let it hurt, cry as much as you need to, accept what you feel, embrace your vulnerability as part of the process, do not judge yourself for what you are experiencing, allow yourself to be heartbroken, remember that no one heals overnight, be patient with yourself, with your process, remember that it is not about forgetting what you lived, but about accepting that new reality, but accepting is not erasing those memories, it is embracing them as part of what you lived, in order to then give yourself the opportunity to receive what you truly deserve, so fill yourself with self-love and start over as many times as necessary. ”

Following allegations that the player was possibly involved in the crime, the controversy grew and there was talk that Salcedo was trying to leave the country to play abroad. The Salcedo family has a long history of controversies that began to become public in 2015, when the player accused his father Carlos Joel Salcedo of threats and financial mismanagement. Then, in 2017, the family published a statement in which they denied the accusations and said they were a normal family “that resolves its problems at home.”

In 2018, Carlos Salcedo published a letter where he accused his parents and sister of creating a scandal to defame him. “Being my father and representative, he took advantage of the trust I had in him to handle my affairs and interests improperly, without my authorization.” He added that Carlos Joel Salcedo performed poorly in his job as representative by not keeping track of the accounts of other footballers, as well as leaking personal and confidential information, which led to the estrangement between the two parties.

His sister Paola, host of the sports program Leaders of the Flockhad also pointed out in 2018 a new clash with his brother, when he tried to warn him of an alleged infidelity by his wife Andrea, which is why the footballer distanced himself even further from his parents and sister.

Following the murder of Paola Salcedo, journalist León Lecanda from the sports outlet ESPN announced that the player had negotiated his “urgent” exit with the club’s board for personal reasons, just three days after the murder. However, the news was not confirmed by official sources. According to information given by Lecanda on Tuesday, July 2, Brazilian teams such as Corinthians and Inter de Porto Alegre were showing interest in the player. EL PAÍS spoke that same Tuesday with Ike Carrera, a insider Cruz Azul analyst. Carrera said that, in addition to Inter de Porto Alegre, the club that has shown the most interest so far, “there is talk that San Diego FC could be interested,” said the analyst.

Some sports media outlets claim that Salcedo is expected to remain out of action for at least two or three more weeks while his situation is resolved. This Tuesday, Ike Carrera assured that the team is giving him time to sort out his personal problems without payroll and they stipulate that his return to the cement company will be before the Leagues Cup begins., on July 26 (a tournament played by teams from the Major League Soccer (MLS) of the United States, against those from the Liga MX). “He would return to training by then or his departure would definitely be announced,” comments the insider.

