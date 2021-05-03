The Higher Prosecutor’s Office of the Region decided to take the Ministry of the Environment to court to force it to open files of environmental responsibility to ten large companies in the agricultural sector for the damage caused to the Mar Menor with its spills. Sources of the Public Ministry confirmed this Monday to THE TRUTH that the imminent filing of a lawsuit contentious-administrative, whose objective is to force the regional Administration to comply with the requirement that was made a year ago by the Prosecutor’s Office, urging that these ten companies be expedited for the issuance of polluting discharges from illegal desalination plants in Campo de Cartagena and that ended up flowing into the lagoon and affecting its environmental status.

Twelve months after that request issued by the Public Ministry, the Ministry of the Environment has not only failed to initiate the aforementioned files to demand the payment of the pertinent pecuniary responsibilities for the damage caused to that ecosystem, but it has also come down with a report in which maintains that the competent administration to act is the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS).

The answer has caused a deep indignation within the regional Prosecutor’s Office, from which some sources affirmed that it is “a joke” and “an unprecedented event in Spain”, having allowed twelve months to elapse “to conclude now that they are not the competent ones, which is also uncertain because theirs are the environmental competences in the Community of Murcia ». The sources consulted by LA VERDAD came to offer such forceful assessments as that from the Ministry of the Environment “they are laughing at Murcians and the Mar Menor.”

Special amazement and discomfort has caused in areas of the Public Prosecutor’s Office the fact that it took a whole year just to decide whether or not to open those files, since until now the regional administration had limited itself to initiating a kind of preliminary actions.

The senior official of the Ministry who was entrusted to analyze and, where appropriate, carry out the request of the Superior Prosecutor, Jose Luis Diaz Manzanera, has concluded that the ten companies mentioned committed a series of infractions whose administrative prosecution corresponds to the CHS: Capture of brackish groundwater without any authorization, illegal desalination of said flows, and discharge of the reject water to some watercourses that are in the public hydraulic domain and, therefore, under the control of the CHS. Reasons all of them for which it indicates that the power to instruct the files of environmental responsibility corresponds to the basin organization.

Likewise, it records that the expert reports sent to it they only estimate the volume of illegally dumped brine by these merchants over a period of between five and ten years, “but the extent and intensity of the damage caused by the activity of these operators is not quantified, nor the variation over time of the parameters on the environmental state of the Sea Less”.