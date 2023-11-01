The kitten, which rescuers freed from a locked car in the center of Moscow, is in satisfactory condition. The Moscow prosecutor’s office reported this on the afternoon of November 1.

“The veterinarian has already examined the animal – nothing threatens its life and health. The baby was terribly hungry and scared. But it’s all over now,” it says Telegram channel departments.

It is also reported there that the kitten will be taken into the family of an employee of the prosecutor’s office.

Earlier that day, the media reported about attempts by passers-by to save a cat who had been sitting in a car for four days in a paid parking lot in the Okhotny Ryad area without food or water. Rescuers and police officers who arrived at the scene were initially unable to open the car without the consent of its owner. As a result, emergency workers were able to free the animal.

According to Internet users, the owner of the car was detained by law enforcement officers for inappropriate behavior, after which he was sent to a psychiatric clinic. Some Telegram channels wrote that the man called himself a prophet.

Later, his mother told Izvestia about the 40-year-old owner of the animal. Then she clarified that in fact the cat is a cat. The woman’s son, whose name is Alexey, picked up the kitten in Voskresensk, near Moscow, where he has lived for a long time. There a man works in a household chemicals store, he has no family.