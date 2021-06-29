The Seville Prosecutor’s Office sees sufficient evidence of crime in the management carried out by Abengoa’s board of directors that designed the first restructuring of the Seville technology company in 2016, when it was chaired by Gonzalo Urquijo and in which the former PP minister Josep Piqué was. The Public Ministry also requests that his successor at the head of the company, Juan Pablo López-Bravo, be investigated. Urquijo has been CEO of Talgo since last March, a position in which he replaced José María Oriol after 18 years in office.

The prosecutor’s letter is produced in response to two complaints filed by two minority shareholders in which “it reveals a series of agreements and decisions adopted by the board of directors after the first restructuring of Abengoa aimed at emptying the company of economic value administered for the benefit of the majority shareholders and also creditors and to the detriment of the minority shareholders and the company itself ”. The Seville Prosecutor’s Office considers that these actions may involve crimes of unfair administration, against the stock market, a corporate crime and another of fraud.

The complaints detail similar actions consisting of the sale of assets for a considerably lower market price and the adoption of decisions “that fraudulently aggravated the company’s insolvency situation” for the benefit of creditors. It is also noted that “the true situation of the company was hidden and distorted” from the market and shares were sold for a value higher than the real one, achieving a profit of up to 200 million euros on the Stock Market in favor of the majority and to the detriment of the minority; and it is alleged that with this modus operandi The aim was to transfer the most valuable assets to Abenewco1 in order to empty the parent company and “break the social group”, favoring only some shareholders and harming those who had sold the shares.

Both complaints – one filed before the Vigo Prosecutor’s Office by an individual resident in Pontevedra on April 13, 2021 and another signed by another minority shareholder in Madrid on June 18 of the same year – have been accumulated and have been referred to the court of Instruction number 8 of Seville that is already investigating a complaint by the former president of Abengoa Felipe Benjumea against the team of his successor, Gonzalo Urquijo.

Urquijo took over the Andalusian technology company in 2016 after Benjumea’s dismissal. He was in charge of Abengoa until November 17, 2020, when he was defeated by minority shareholders. Shortly thereafter, in January 2021, he also resigned as chairman of the Abenewco1 board of directors. In that time, it completed two financial bailouts, in 2017 and in 2019.

The failure of the third rescue attempt precipitated Abengoa to enter into a bankruptcy authorized on February 23. The company is waiting for the State Society for Industrial Participations (SEPI) to authorize an aid of 249 million for its subsidiary Abenewco 1, while it weathers successive legal attacks. The last was the entry into its Sevillian headquarters in Palmas Altas of members of the Civil Guard who are investigating an alleged investor scam and accounting falsehood that is directed by the judge of the National Court Ismael Moreno. In addition to the cases in the National Court and that of the court number 8 of Seville, the Commercial Court number 2 of the Andalusian capital is investigating another lawsuit by a group of shareholders against the leadership of the entity.