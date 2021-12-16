Employees of the Moscow prosecutor’s office identified violations related to the children of migrants in a private kindergarten on Rimsky-Korsakov Street in the Otradnoye district. This was reported by the agency “Moscow” with reference to the press service of the supervisory agency.

The organization occupies a room on the first floor of a residential building. At the time of the check, there were 20 children aged from one to five years in the preschool, the press service said.

According to preliminary data, the parents of the children are citizens of neighboring states, some of which do not have registration on the territory of our country.

At the moment, prosecutors have identified violations of the sanitary-epidemiological and fire-prevention legislation. The check continues. In its course, an assessment will be made of the organization’s compliance with the requirements of federal legislation, as well as the safety of the services provided for the life and health of the population. In addition, prosecutorial response measures will be taken to eliminate the identified violations.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee began checking after a child fell from the window of a kindergarten in Moscow.