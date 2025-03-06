The Prosecutor’s Office resorts against Rubiales and asks to repeat the trial

The Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court has appealed the sentence that condemned Luis Rubiales 18 months from a fine – 10,800 euros in total – for the kiss that Jenni Hermoso imposed at the ceremony of delivery of medals of the World Cup held in August 2023 in Australia and asks to repeat the trial that was held during the last month of February at the National Court.

Seen to judgment the “stolen kiss” of Rubiales who encouraged the movement “it’s over”

In a brief, the Lieutenant Prosecutor of the Special Court, Marta Durántez, alleges the “incongruity” of the resolution that condemned the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation to a fine of a fine for the crime of sexual aggression and acquitted him of the crime of coercion, as well as the other three defendants: the former women’s selector Jorge Navid Marketing of the Rubén Rivera Federation.

The prosecutor also charges against Judge José Manuel Fernández-Prieto, who accuses him of depriving him of asking “of the witnesses with arguments that she considers” unsustainable “and” arbitrary. ”

The National Court condemns Rubiales to pay 10,800 euros for the kiss to Jenni Hermoso and acquits him with coercion



The prosecutor also questions the decision of the magistrate to inadmit one of the evidence requested by the Public Ministry: the viewing of a video of the famous RFEF Assembly of August 25, 2023, in which Rubiales assured that he was not going to resign and loaded against “the scourge of feminism”. According to the prosecutor, that video, in which you can see how Rubiales was applauded by the majority of the attendees is “relevant” regarding the accusation made by coercion against the four defendants and is “useful to demonstrate the climate of collusion of the then president of the RFEF about her subordinates and collaborators” and that “comes to resort in the coercive conduct deployed by the four accused of the victim.”