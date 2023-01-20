The footballer Dani Alves has been arrested this Friday in relation to the alleged sexual assault on a woman on December 30 at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona. The player, who currently resides in Mexico, had traveled to the Catalan capital, where he has been transferred to make a statement first thing in the morning at the Mossos d’Esquadra de Les Corts police station. A few minutes after 10:00, he has left, already arrested, in a police car. After the statement before the judge, the prosecutor has requested the entry into provisional prison without bail for the ex-Barça winger.

Sources of the investigation have explained that the patrol has transferred him to the Ciutat de la Justicia in the city, where he will appear before the judge, who will decide on his situation while the case is being investigated. Two days after the alleged sexual assault, the woman denounced the athlete for the facts. The woman’s complaint is judicialized and in the investigation phase, as explained by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC).

Alves (Juazeiro, Brazil, 39 years old) has denied the accusations. “I would like to deny everything, first. I was there, in that place, with more people, enjoying myself. Everyone knows that I love to dance. Enjoying, but without invading the space of others and when you choose to go to the bathroom you don’t ask who is in the bathroom to go to the bathroom, ”he defended himself in a video that he sent to the program And now Sonsoles, from Antena 3. And he added: “I’m very sorry, but I don’t know who that lady is, I don’t know who she is, I’ve never seen her in my life. All these years I have never invaded someone’s space, less without authorization, how am I going to do it with a woman or a girl, by God, no. Enough is enough because they hurt, especially my people, mine, because they know who I am”.

According to sources close to the Mexican club where he has been playing since July, the Pumas, the team is unaware of the Brazilian’s current situation, since it was counting on him to play this weekend. The Brazilian had requested permission to be absent from a league match last Saturday due to the death of his mother-in-law and for this reason he had to travel to Barcelona, reports Diego Mancera.

Alves left European football in 2022, when he closed his second cycle at Barcelona. The Brazilian decided to turn his career around when he signed as a free player with the Pumas, the representative team of the most important university in Latin America: the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.