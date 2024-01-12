The Rome Prosecutor's Office will request the dismissal of the professor under investigation for having immortalized the famous meeting in a service station between senator Matteo Renzi and secret service agent Marco Mancini on 23 December 2020.

The hypothesis of a crime formulated for the teacher was the dissemination of fraudulent footage and recordings, but the Prosecutor's Office – according to what Il Fatto Quotidiano reports – did not recognize elements such as to request the woman's indictment. Now it will be up to the judge for preliminary investigations to accept or not the request for dismissal, which would put an end to the matter, at least from the professor's point of view.

“Following an extremely rigorous investigation, the Rome Prosecutor's Office has confirmed that there is truly nothing illicit in the conduct of a citizen who, in our democracy, documented and reported to the press a fact concerning a political personality of the highest plan, which he had the opportunity to witness completely by chance,” comments the teacher's lawyer, Giulio Vasaturo.

“At a time when many would like to gag journalists and their sources, I believe that this provision is intended to reaffirm, first of all, an enlightening principle of law”, observes the lawyer.

The investigation against the professor started in November 2022 following a complaint presented by Senator Renzi, who had asked the Prosecutor's Office to investigate for illegal wiretapping. The magistrates, however, had opted for a different crime hypothesis: that is, as mentioned, dissemination of fraudulent footage and recordings.

Renzi has always stated that he does not believe the reconstruction provided by the woman, defined as a “self-styled professor”: the latter had reported that she found herself in front of Renzi and Mancini by chance, during a stop at the Fiano Romano motorway service station to allow her father, sick, to go to the bathroom.

According to the leader of Italia Viva, behind the images of the meeting – which later arrived on the TV program Reports – the secret services had a hand in it.

As for the meeting with Mancini, Renzi explained that it was the then manager of the Security Information Department who had asked for it and that it was used to exchange some Christmas gifts, including sweets.

“The work of the investigators and of Senator Renzi's technical consultants to whom we have given our utmost collaboration should certainly be appreciated,” continues lawyer Vasaturo. “Even today, on the part of my client, there is no personal hostility towards Senator Renzi, even if perhaps there remains a bit of bitterness due to the questionable humor with which the former prime minister often joked about serious health problems which afflict the teacher's elderly father”.

“In any case – concludes the lawyer – we like to think that if he accepted the sweets of Marco Mancini, the only secret service agent actually present at the Fiano Romano motorway service station, perhaps today Senator Renzi will be able to appreciate an excellent cake at hazelnuts prepared by the prof. My client has nothing to do with exciting spy plots, but she could give him some useful advice on school and support for young people in the peripheral areas of our country.”