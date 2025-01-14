The Prosecutor’s Office requests that Ayuso’s partner testify in the tax fraud case

The Prosecutor’s Office has requested that Alberto González Amador, partner of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, declare as a defendant in the court investigating him for tax fraud. The Public Ministry warns the magistrate that in March the 12-month limit for investigating the case will expire without the accused having actually appeared even once. González Amador’s last appearance was scheduled for last November but was suspended at the request of the businessman himself after the opening of a new branch of the case to analyze his relationship with the Quirón group.

The Supreme Court judge calls the attorney general to testify and charges his right-hand man in the Prosecutor’s Office

Judge Inmaculada Iglesias suspended the third attempt to summon him to testify on November 29, precisely at the request of the businessman’s defense. The judge had recently agreed to open a separate piece to expand the case and her lawyer requested that, while her appeals were resolved, her statement not be taken, while also asking to “accelerate the processing” of her appeals as much as possible.

His first statement was scheduled for May 20, but that day the businessman, after avoiding the press by wearing a wig, did not appear because it had not been possible to locate some of the accused. His second summons, already at the end of June, was also postponed after PSOE and Más Madrid asked to analyze his relationship with the Quirón Group. That day, the commission agent did not even enter the courts located in the Plaza de Castilla in Madrid.

The Prosecutor’s Office believes that it is necessary for González Amador to appear before one year has passed since the opening of proceedings in court due to the possibility of having to request an extension or declare the case as complex.

One year of research

The Prosecutor’s Office denounced González Amador in the Madrid courts for defrauding more than 350,000 euros between 2020 and 2021 through a network of false invoices and shell companies. The businessman invoiced 3.7 million euros, of which almost two came from a single operation to mediate a contract for the sale of masks. When the time came to justify those large profits to the Treasury, he tried to deceive the treasury. He did so by allocating expenses of hundreds of thousands of euros for jobs that never existed, but that benefited him fiscally.

During the first months of the investigation, his defense tried to combat the Treasury’s accusations and defended that the works were real. But the strategy gradually shifted towards recognition of the facts and damage control. First, he withdrew some invoices with which he had tried to pay less taxes; and, a month before being denounced, he offered a pact to the Prosecutor’s Office. In that agreement, which motivated the new summons from the judge known this Tuesday, he was willing to accept eight months in prison and pay more than half a million euros between debts, fines and interest in exchange for not going to jail and closing the case. with a judgment of conformity.

The Treasury investigation undertaken by the Prosecutor’s Office was so exhaustive that the proceedings opened by Judge Inmaculada Iglesias barely went beyond requesting all the documentation from the treasury and calling González Amador himself and his alleged associates to testify. However, so far there have only been two failed attempts to have the businessman appear in court.

The Supreme Court expands the investigation to the attorney general’s closest circle and targets the Moncloa



The Prosecutor’s Office’s request is known one day after the Supreme Court has taken a key step in the parallel case that investigates whether confidential documentation of the case was leaked from the Public Ministry: the summons as a defendant, among others, of the attorney general of the Status for next January 29.