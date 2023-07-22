Miguel Reija, Lottery delegate in A Coruña and brother of the lottery under investigation, upon his arrival at the city courts to testify as being investigated, in 2019. elisha wheat

The A Coruña prosecutor’s office requests the opening of an oral trial and a punishment of six years in prison for the lottery owner Manuel Eugenio Reija, head of the administration number 22 on San Agustín street in the capital of A Coruña, for allegedly appropriating a Primitiva Lottery ticket awarded with more than 4.7 million in the draw on June 30, 2012. The lottery seller kept the paper, according to the public ministry, when its real owner, who did not He knew that he had won, it was with several bets that he had sealed days before in another place and he gave them to the now investigated so that he could verify them. The legitimate owner of the ticket with the combination 10-17-24-37-40-43, resulting from an automatic bet, died in January 2014 without knowing the winner, but was identified by the National Police after ruling out some 300 people who, during the investigation of this case, came forward assuring that they were holders of the prize. The prosecutor accuses the lottery, a professional who continues to maintain that he is innocent and that he found the ticket thrown away in his administration, of a crime of fraud or, alternatively, one of misappropriation.

It also points to his brother, Miguel Reija, on that date State Lottery and Gambling delegate in the province of A Coruña, and attributes a crime of money laundering or, where appropriate, concealment. It is the only charge that is facing trial for this high-profile matter, after last year the Court of A Coruña ordered the filing of the proceedings against four other Lottery managers. The former delegate in A Coruña faces a request for a six-year sentence (or three, in the event of a cover-up). If in the trial it is concluded that he committed money laundering, the Prosecutor’s Office also claims a fine of 9.4 million euros, double the prize, and asks that the original debt with the widow and daughter of the winner from A Coruña be settled.

The lottery claimed in 2012 that a primitive with the winning combination had appeared forgotten in his business and that it was not possible for him to know who owned it. In the city he went from hero to alleged villain, from honest to alleged fraudster, as the police investigations that were opened later progressed. The year after the draw, the City Council opened a “finding file” to find the winner of the winning ticket, and hundreds of would-be millionaires showed up. Faced with this situation, a police investigation was opened and the version of the lottery seller was questioned. The agents concluded that the defendant had hidden the prize from the real owner, a man who used to play different draws and who had come to San Agustín just to check the results, since his bets had been sealed in a shopping center, in another Coruña neighborhood.

In his letter, addressed to the Investigating Court Number 8 of A Coruña, the public prosecution recounts how the winner, without knowing that he was, gave several receipts to the lottery, in his weekly routine of checking his bets, so that he could pass them through the terminal. “At 11:25:39 a.m., when checking the [boleto] identified with number 178-04948907-045, the following literal message appeared on the terminal screen: Top Award. Take receipt to delegationsimultaneously printing the receipt where the return obligation is expressly stated: Deliver to customer. The receipt is the winner of the 30 June 12 draw. Prize for cat 1″details the prosecutor.

“Knowing the high amount of the prize, he kept it for himself, along with the other tickets,” describes the accusation. Manuel Reija, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, continued to act normally in front of the lucky client, and validated another eight bets delivered by him. The winner left the administration without any justification and without knowing that luck blessed him with 4,722,337.75 euros. When he was alone, the lottery “performed a second check of the winning ticket” to “make sure.” And within seconds, he did a third test. Hours later, he went to the provincial delegation of State Lotteries and Gambling, directed by his brother, to “accelerate the procedures for collecting the receipt, ignoring any regulated procedure and as if he were the legitimate owner,” the indictment continues. From then on, the Lottery manager “set out to pave the way” for his relative.

“Taking advantage of the close and friendly treatment that he had by reason of his position with members of the State Betting and State Lottery Society (SELAE), he contacted some of them mendaciously stating that his brother had found the ticket,” says the prosecutor. At the same time, she “omitted any action, as a provincial delegate, that could serve to verify the real origin of the ticket.” From that moment, the defendants deployed a continuous action to avoid the initiation of any procedure that could delay the collection. On July 10, 2012, Miguel Reija delivered the ticket to SELAE and on September 6, without further administrative procedures “and before the three months of expiration” of the prize had elapsed, “he sent a letter to SELAE and attached a request for payment from his brother.”

The provincial head of Lotteries insisted with several writings between the end of 2012 and the beginning of 2013, but the SELAE legal department replied that the legal procedure was the so-called “finding file”. This ended up being forged in 2013 with the collection of data from an endless number of people (candidates for ticket holders) at the A Coruña City Council offices. The prosecutor indicates in her letter that the winning ticket “continues to be deposited in SELAE” without charging.