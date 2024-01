Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 10:30



| Updated 1:47 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Prosecutor's Office has requested this morning provisional detention without bail for three crimes of homicide for the Spanish-Pakistani Dilawar Hussain Fazal Chouhdary, confessed murderer of the brothers Francisca Amelia, Ángeles and Pepe Gutiérrez Ayuso, whose bodies appeared on Thursday, January 18. ..