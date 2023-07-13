The Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court has requested the entry into provisional prison of the 32-year-old woman arrested last Tuesday in Tudela del Duero (Valladolid) in an anti-terrorist operation. After passing this Thursday before the Central Court of Instruction number six, the Public Ministry accuses the arrested woman, who responds to the initials MVTM, of the crimes of jihadist self-indoctrination and glorification of terrorism, and considers that her admission to jail is necessary for risk of escape and destruction of evidence.

The operation took place in this small town 20 kilometers from Valladolid from 7:30 in the morning to 1:00 in the afternoon. A large device of the Civil Guard and a judicial delegation intervened to carry out the arrest and searches in various buildings. According to sources of the case, the detainee underwent an express radicalization process and her arrest was determined by order of Judge Joaquín Gadea, reinforcement in the court of the National Court.

The cause is secret pending police reports on the material seized in the records. Initially, the possible presence of explosive substances had been mentioned by some media, but given the nature of the crimes now known, this circumstance has been ruled out for the moment.

conversion and separation



In statements to El Norte de Castilla, relatives of the detainee residing in Tudela del Duero did not believe what happened. “We are very sad and worried about what has happened,” agreed Mercedes and Enrique, MVTM’s great-aunt and uncle. “We don’t believe he did anything wrong, he is a timid and peaceful person and it is not true that he had explosives or anything like that , as is being said”, they defended.

Both explained that they are a Christian family, but that about two years ago the defendant “decided to change her religion and had converted to Islam because she had a partner of Algerian origin. The relationship ended in good manners on both sides about a year ago. He is also a good person, like her, and he is not involved in anything strange,” they explained.

They commented that MVT currently lived with one of his brothers on Travesía de San Isidro street, in Tudela del Duero, where they had recently moved. “A woman of Moroccan origin used to live on that floor who left a year ago, more or less,” they pointed out before concluding that her niece “has never had a problem with anyone.” “She does not have a large circle of friends, but she is very hard-working and educated, a girl who is dedicated to caring for the elderly in Valladolid. We really do not understand anything that has happened,” they concluded.