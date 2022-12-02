The retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo went to the National Court with his lawyer, last September. KIKE FOR

The retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, the epicenter of a macro-plot of police corruption, adds a new jail request. The Prosecutor’s Office demands that nine years in prison be imposed on him for the alleged commission that he received in 2015 from a private individual, Marzena Katarzina, to spy on a businessman from Marbella, Felipe GZ, with whom he had an economic conflict. The former agent thus accumulates another request for conviction, while he waits for the National Court to issue its verdict on the first major trial he faced in this court, which ended in September after a year of sessions and in which the public prosecutor raised that punish him to 80 years in prison.

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office moves another chip against the retired commissioner, who is currently free. As stated in the indictment of the public prosecutor regarding this Separate Piece 8 of the Villarejo case, Katarzina contacted in mid-2015 with the “criminal organization” led by the police. This woman was in conflict with Felipe GZ as a result of a “lease with purchase option that both” had signed for a house in Benhavís (Málaga), and which had caused her to file a lawsuit against him in court, but that had ended up archived.

Katarzina wanted to recover the money she was claiming from her adversary and, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, she authorized the plot to “exercise the criminal and civil actions” that were necessary to achieve it. According to the summary, the commissioner’s group then prepared a “prejudicial report” on the alleged victim, for which they collected information from the family environment and her associates; of her professional career; of her assets and her companies; and its financial and credit situation. Resorting, for this, to databases and confidential records, “not accessible to the public”, according to the investigations of the National Court.

Judge Manuel García-Castellón terminated this line of investigation in July 2021 and proposed trying seven allegedly involved in this espionage project: the retired commissioner, five of his alleged collaborators and the client. However, that list has been reduced. The Criminal Chamber concluded that there was insufficient evidence to sit Katarzina on the bench. So, finally, the public ministry requests jail for Villarejo and four of his cooperators: the lawyer Rafael Redondo, for whom he requests five years in prison; Commissioner Enrique García Castaño (nine years in prison); Antonio Bonilla (five years); and Constancio Riaño (eight years).

The Villarejo case It constitutes a macrosumario with more than 30 lines of investigation, some of which have already been sent to trial. Last September, the National Court finished the first major oral hearing against the retired commissioner, focused on the spy projects named Iron, Land and Pintor. Only for these three pieces of the investigations, the Prosecutor’s Office asks him for more than 80 years in prison. The court has not yet issued a sentence on him.