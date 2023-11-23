The Prosecutor’s Office has requested a nine-year prison sentence for former Barça footballer Dani Alves for a crime of sexual assault with penetration. The public ministry considers that there is sufficient evidence to put the footballer on the bench, accused of raping a young woman in the toilets of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona in December 2022 and has also requested that he be prohibited from approaching less than a kilometer of the young woman once she completes her prison sentence.

In its letter, released this Thursday, the Prosecutor’s Office also requests that Alves pay compensation of 150,000 euros to the victim of the sexual assault for the “physical and psychological consequences” and for the “moral damages suffered.” He also requests that the measure of supervised release be imposed for a period of ten years, which will also be carried out once he has served (in case of conviction) the prison.

In parallel, the Prosecutor’s Office has opposed a new request from the defense for Alves, who has remained in preventive detention since he testified before the court in Barcelona on January 20, to be released. The player’s new lawyer, Inés Guardiola, had requested that he be released until the trial is held, which is expected to be at the beginning of 2024. In the coming days, both the defense and the private prosecution, carried out by the victim, will present their briefs. of conclusions.

The Barcelona Court closed the investigation of the case and ordered that a trial be opened against Alves due to solid evidence of a crime. The footballer gave up to three versions, contradictory to each other, in his statement before the investigating judge, which cemented his entry into prison, from which he has not left since then.